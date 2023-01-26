Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
GEE AND URSULA

Gee Scott: ‘Not even an effort’ from politicians after surge of mass shootings

Jan 25, 2023, 4:42 PM
shootings...
Police cordon off the crime scene of a mass shooting that left seven people dead and one injured on Monday, in Half Moon Bay, California, United States on January 24, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Yesterday was a violent day for Washington. A suspect in Yakima shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store before taking his own life on the same day two Puyallup police officers were shot when trying to talk an armed man into leaving his apartment.

The night before, a 23-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Seattle Police patrol car in South Lake Union.

Suspect in Yakima mass shooting: ‘I killed those people,’ later killed himself

Gee Scott, co-host of The Gee & Ursula Show, cited mass shootings in the U.S. have climbed annually for nearly a decade. 2019 had 81 more shootings than the year before (417), which was later dwarfed by 2020’s 610 mass shootings. 2021 had 690 and 2022 had 647, respectively.

There have already been 39 mass shootings in 2023.

“The story in Yakima, the local story, is so sad. It seems to be no motive, no rhyme, no reason,” Gee said. “And here is someone and I’m going to call him a coward because he took the lives of three people that were minding their own business and goes and takes his own life before he is held accountable. Yesterday was tragic. All of these mass shootings are tragic.”

Last year saw a 23% increase in deaths from shootings in Seattle, and now, 25 days into 2023, the rampant shootings are not slowing down.

Two Puyallup officers shot, injured after standoff with armed suspect

“And it just seems like this happens. We talked about it,” Gee continued. “And there is absolutely nothing that is going to happen in Congress to help try and prevent not even an attempt. There’s not even an effort anymore. It’s so bad. Now, it’s not even an effort. There were three mass shootings in three days in the state of California, and absolutely nothing happened. Nothing.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) sent out a tweet in support of the victim’s families, which included the phrase “my thoughts and prayers.”

“The next one happens, you and I talk about it,” Gee said. “Throwing in a little thoughts and prayers, a little thoughts and prayers. Then we talk about it again, nothing seems to want to stop this.”

Last summer, the United States Supreme Court ruled that requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places was unconstitutional in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen case.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly voiced his displeasure with both the federal government and the Supreme Court about how his gun reform efforts have been hampered.

“Yes, the state of California is very strict, just like the state of Illinois is very strict. Well, the state of Illinois is next to what state? The state of Indiana. How strict are they with guns?” Gee asked. “The state of California is next to what state? The state of Arizona. How strict are they with guns? It needs to be a federal thing and everybody needs to be on the same page when it comes to these things. This needs to be bipartisan, it should be bipartisan. Everybody should come together and want to do these things.”

Last year, 15 Republican Senators joined Democrats to pass a bill addressing gun violence. Among the 15 were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), Richard Burr (North Carolina), Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), and Mitt Romney (Pennsylvania).

More from Gee and Ursula: Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims

On the Democratic side of Congress, a plethora of politicians and officials have described the Second Amendment as outdated, claiming the right to bear arms makes no sense in modern society.

“As far as the Second Amendment goes, the Second Amendment was written when they were muskets,” Gee said. “They were muskets, where it took you like 35-45 minutes to load the frickin’ gun. Muskets when his second amendment was made, not AR-15s. And you want to really help things out. Go back to what happened with Emmett Till back in 1955. What did his mom do? She opened the casket. Maybe America does need to see what some of these assault weapons do to some of these children, these women and children.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

doomsday clock...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott on updated Doomsday Clock: ‘We’re close to the end’

A group of Atomic Scientists say we are "at a time of unprecedented danger" after moving the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight.
17 hours ago
pierce county...
Frank Sumrall

Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims

The mistake was quickly spotted, according to county officials, as the information that went public was quickly deleted within two hours.
3 days ago
youth crime...
Bill Kaczaraba

Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime

A Pierce County deputy sheriff says the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences.
6 days ago
unlimited time off at Microsoft...
Bill Kaczaraba

Microsoft institutes ‘unlimited time off’ policy for U.S. workers

Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft has announced a new policy "unlimited time off" for full-time workers based in the U.S.
14 days ago
carjacking...
Frank Sumrall

Gee: ‘Put these kids in jail for about 10 years’ after string of youth crime

Bellevue Police arrested four teenagers Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a chase following an armed carjacking.
15 days ago
legislature...
Frank Sumrall

Tax relief, drug possession among topics debated with WA Legislature back in session

The Democratic party in Washington has an 18-seat majority in the House and a nine-seat majority in the Senate, capped off with a Democratic governor.
17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Gee Scott: ‘Not even an effort’ from politicians after surge of mass shootings