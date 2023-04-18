Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Green River Bridge repair crew needed supplies but the store was closed

Apr 18, 2023, 5:02 AM

repair...

The Green River Bridge on the Maple Valley Highway between Black Diamond and Enumclaw. (Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

There’s nothing worse than starting a home repair and realizing the job is a lot more complicated than you thought. It happens to the Washington Department of Transportation too.

I remember tearing out some drywall for what I thought would be a simple repair. Once inside, the damage was much worse than I expected.

More Chokepoints: The majority of people failed the KIRO Traffic driving test

That happened to WSDOT over the weekend on the Green River Bridge on the Maple Valley Highway between Black Diamond and Enumclaw.

“The crews got out there and discovered more wear and tear had occurred on the concrete supports from the bridge deck that holds these expansion joints in place,” WSDOT’s James Poling said.

Just like my home repair job, this job needed a lot more effort, and Poling said the workers needed additional supplies to get it done.

That’s when they found out they couldn’t get those extra supplies until Monday.  We’ve all been there too. We realize we need one more piece of wood or pipe for our job, and the store is closed.

That’s why a simple weekend closure of the Green River Bridge is now a week-long closure. WSDOT expects to have the lanes back open on Friday.

A manageable detour remains in place until the job is finished, but Poling knows this is giant pain for everyone in the area.

“No detour is convenient,” he said.

People who use this bridge regularly have experienced random closures recently to deal with the expansion joints, and even with a now week-long closure, this job should fix that.

“There were definitely ways to quick-patch this, but we’d be right back out in a year or two,” Poling said.

The work is weather-dependent, but the work zone is small enough that it can be tarped as the concrete cures. The temperature shouldn’t be an issue either.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

driving test...

Chris Sullivan

The majority of people failed the KIRO Traffic driving test

Last week our traffic team put together a short driving test to check your knowledge of the rules of the road. The results were not good.

5 days ago

(Photo from WSDOT)...

Chris Sullivan

Speed reduction coming for SB I-5 near Kent-Des Moines Road

Another speed reduction is coming to Interstate 5, this time near the massive construction zone at Kent-Des Moines Road.

7 days ago

I-90 Traffic Mess...

Chris Sullivan

Remember WB I-90 construction backups? They’re coming back

Lane reductions on westbound Interstate 90 into Issaquah caused huge backups last year, and guess what? They're back again.

12 days ago

light rail...

Chris Sullivan

Sully’s wild Link Light Rail ride to the Mariners game, was it worth it?

Since I recommended that Mariners' fans should try the Link Light Rail to get to the games over the weekend, I figured I would take my own advice.

14 days ago

Mariners Opening Day T-Mobile Park Traffic...

Chris Sullivan

The no fuss guide to getting to Mariners Opening Day

It's here, opening Day for one of the most anticipated Mariners' seasons in decades. What's your plan for getting to the ballpark?

19 days ago

Julie Timm...

Chris Sullivan

6 months in, Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm sits down with Sully

Julie Timm is passionate about transit. She is thoughtful. She took the time to answer all my questions during a sit-down interview.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Green River Bridge repair crew needed supplies but the store was closed