Westlake Station closed this week as disruptions continue

Damage to the Westlake Station ceiling found last Friday was more significant than Sound Transit originally thought, which prompted the agency to close the platform and make commuter adjustments accordingly.

Ben Bridge Clock hired a construction crew to relocate a clock from 4th Avenue and Pine Street to 4th Avenue and Pike Street, but unfortunately, the crew caused a hole in the Westlake station’s ceiling.

“So Friday evening, we changed the way passengers had to transfer. We sort of cut out that section where people get off at Capitol Hill and transferred them to a train that was running just through the downtown stations,” Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said in an update. “Now that all the trains, both from the north and the south, are terminating at Pioneer Square Station, that’s where you have to make your transfers.”

To clarify, riders will have to stop at Pioneer Square, go up the stairs, and make their way to the other platform.

“We’re trying to make that work so that there’s like three to five minutes to connect to the train that’s heading in the opposite direction so that you can make a transfer and make it work on your time, and you’re not waiting for trains,” Gallagher continued.

Gallagher also said the team placed some extra protective containment between the roof beams to make sure no weather debris could fall through.

“Our engineers came in to look at the damage and they found more severe damage to the wood structure than we originally thought,” Gallagher said. “And given the unknown risk of the beam stability, the need to remove the debris that was ponding on the protective membrane, that’s why we’ve made the decision to close the station platform.”

As it stands, Sound Transit has a contractor hired to work under emergency authority and is planning a temporary repair this week. In the meantime, Sound Transit is not able to open the northbound platform area at Westlake until it’s fixed.

For riders who find this inconvenience too much to bear, they can take the King County Metro instead.

“We are really grateful for how patient passengers have been for understanding that this is an unplanned outage that we had to undertake for safety reasons,” Gallagher added. “And we’ve been doing our best to minimize the impacts. That’s why we made this most recent change.”

