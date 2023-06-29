More work on expansion joints near West Seattle Bridge will slowdown SB I-5

Emergency expansion joint repair work will make it difficult to get out of Seattle on southbound I-5 Thursday, June 29.

Two left lanes of the freeway will be closed for several hours, just south of the West Seattle Bridge, starting at 8 a.m.

The Washington Department of Transportation’s James Poling said they need to fix this spot immediately because crews are worried that the steel could come loose and cause a hazard or damage tires.

The expansion joint in the right two lanes ailed during the Tuesday morning commute, causing a five-mile backup.

Similar backups are expected today, and WSDOT says that drivers should take an alternate route and avoid the area.

The work is expected to finish by Thursday afternoon.