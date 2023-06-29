Close
LOCAL NEWS

More work on expansion joints near West Seattle Bridge will slowdown SB I-5

Jun 29, 2023, 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:13 am

I-5 emergency repairs...

WSDOT announced the two right southbound lanes of I-5 were closed for emergency repairs on an expansion joint.(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Emergency expansion joint repair work will make it difficult to get out of Seattle on southbound I-5 Thursday, June 29.

Two left lanes of the freeway will be closed for several hours, just south of the West Seattle Bridge, starting at 8 a.m.

I-5 South in Seattle reopens after emergency expansion joint repairs

The Washington Department of Transportation’s James Poling said they need to fix this spot immediately because crews are worried that the steel could come loose and cause a hazard or damage tires.

The expansion joint in the right two lanes ailed during the Tuesday morning commute, causing a five-mile backup.

Similar backups are expected today, and WSDOT says that drivers should take an alternate route and avoid the area.


The work is expected to finish by Thursday afternoon.

