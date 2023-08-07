Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

KIRO Newsradio announces 2 new shows to its weekday lineup

Aug 7, 2023, 4:58 PM

KIRO Newsradio Hosts...

KIRO Newsradio hosts (left to right) Jack Stine, Spike O'Neill, and Jack Skorheim. (KIRO Newsradio)

(KIRO Newsradio)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

After an extended search, KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM, has officially announced the addition of two new shows to its weekday lineup.

  • Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill will permanently host the noon-3 p.m. time slot. “The Jack and Spike Show” starts Monday, August 14.
  • Jake Skorheim will host “KIRO Nights” starting today, Monday, August 7.

After the death of long-time host Dori Monson in late 2022, KIRO Newsradio announced they would start the process of finding a new show for its noon-3 p.m. time slot.

After using a variety of interim hosts to cover the slot during the search, Stine and O’Neill were asked to host the slot on an interim basis in February. Now they officially have the job full time.

Skorheim is a new addition to the KIRO Newsradio show lineup.

“I’m thrilled about these new shows, and I hope our audience will be too,” said Bryan Buckalew, Director of News and Talk Programming at Bonneville Seattle. “Listeners can expect dynamic conversations based on the top news stories of the day, keeping our community informed and entertained.”

Stine got his start in podcasting and YouTube before joining KIRO Newsradio in 2020 as a fill-in host. He took over KIRO Nights in 2021, which he produced himself, and took that show to #1.

More in Seattle: Fire breaks out in parking lot of KIRO Newsradio offices

O’Neill has been hosting KIRO Nights starting in August 2022 as he transitioned into covering the interim midday slot. Spike has been a Seattle radio fixture since the 1990s. He was a co-host on the Bob Rivers Show on KISW, KZOK and KJR-FM for 25 years, where he served as sportscaster, writer, impressionist, interviewer, and commenter.

“Jack and Spike have good chemistry and a keen sense of humor. They do a great job of blending informative discussions with lighthearted banter,” Buckalew said in a separate statement to employees. “In an era marked by divisiveness, Jack and Spike emphasize common ground over polarizing debates. Their show demonstrates the power of dissecting complex issues rather than simply magnifying superficial differences.”

“KIRO Nights” is also getting a new host, Jake Skorheim, a long-time fixture at KIRO Newsradio having previously worked at Bonneville Seattle in 2008 as a producer for “The David Boze Show” on KTTH, and from 2009 to 2016 produced Dori Monson’s show.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Jake back in the building,” Buckalew said in a separate statement to employees. “He is thoughtful, creative, and has a great sense of humor. I look forward to listening as Jake develops his distinct voice and builds an audience across a diverse range of digital platforms.”

Cathy Cangiano, Sr. Vice President and Market Manager of Bonneville Seattle, noted she is enthusiastic about the additions to the permanent team.

“We are excited to have Jack, Spike, and Jake join our KIRO Newsradio lineup,” Cangiano said in a news release. “They are all talented personalities who will provide our listeners with the best in local news, information, and entertainment.”

Contributing: L.G. Gilbert, Steve Coogan, Bill Kaczaraba

KIRO Newsradio

Isabelle Kerner...

Bill Kaczaraba

7th District candidate Isabelle Kerner: ‘I would not say downtown is safe’

Isabelle Kerner is a Seattle business owner and a candidate for the 7th District of the Seattle city council. She said public safety is her top priority.

12 days ago

Inslee Nick Brown...

Bill Kaczaraba

Attorney General candidate spars with Colleen O’Brien on fentanyl solutions

Attorney General candidate Nick Brown said "we need to bring people together" to solve the fentanyl crisis.

20 days ago

give charities good...

Bill Kaczaraba

Spike & Jack: Give to charities because it feels good

It seems some people have stopped giving to charities even though they are in a position to do so, and the reason why may surprise you.

1 month ago

dad shot relationship...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: My Dad was shot and our relationship changed forever

Travis Mayfield: My relationship with my Dad is no longer tumultuous, after he was shot during his police officer job.

2 months ago

Lincoln High School’s football head coach Aaron Hart resigned from the job last Friday after thre...

Frank Sumrall

Lincoln HS football coach steps down due to player safety concerns

Lincoln High School's football head coach resigned from the job last Friday after three years, saying he is concerned about player safety.

3 months ago

Seattle drug use...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent Mayor wants to keep tougher drug use laws, with legislation stalling

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph is concerned about dueling drug use bills. She says open drug use in her city is a "huge problem, but doing nothing isn't ok."

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

KIRO Newsradio announces 2 new shows to its weekday lineup