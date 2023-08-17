Fire closure of North Cascades Highway is hurting local businesses

As the Sourdough wildfire in the North Cascades grown to 3,000 acres, another wildfire has cropped up nearby. The stretch of the North Cascades Highway closed by wildfires has more than doubled.

The Sourdough Fire is burning in Diablo in the Ross Lake National Recreation area. It has burned 2,953 acres and is 11% contained, according to Inciweb. This new fire, the Blue Lake Fire, is burning on the other side of State Route 20.

Fire managers and WSDOT say that SR 20 is now closed for about 50 miles from Newhalem to Silver Star Mountain.

That’s having a real impact on businesses headed to the Methow Valley in tourist destinations like Winthrop.

Bart Bradshaw owns Pardners Mini Market along SR 20 in Winthrop and says the state should reconsider the closure.

“If this was Highway 2, or if this was I-90,” Bradshaw said, “They’d figure out a way to keep it open.”

Bradshaw said in other situations, the state has taken the initiative to keep traffic moving.

“Even if they put a pilot car on it, or some flagmen or just something…one-lane it…I feel they could keep it open if they wanted to,” Bradshaw said.

As it stands, though, he said the business he started some 40 years ago is hurting.

“I would say our business has been cut in at least half,” he said.

The people who live in this part of Washington are used to road closures, but they’re usually in the winter. Every year, WSDOT shuts down the North Cascades Highway because the heavy snowfall makes it very difficult to keep open.

So, stores like Pardners count on busy summers to make up for the lost revenue when the snows begin.

“And, when you get that lifeline cut off that you depend on to make it through the winter, it’s very painful.”

The Winthrop business community says fire managers and WSDOT have not been communicative about when they might see Hwy 20 reopen.

Bradshaw says that’s unusual and that “usually, when (the fire) is more local, they seem more concerned, and they hold meetings and kind of hold your hand, and we’ve heard nothing.”

Marc LeDuc manages The Mazama Store, just off SR 20, about 13 miles from Winthrop.

His store specializes in gas, groceries, gifts, and baked goods, but just like Pardners, The Mazama Store has seen a sharp decline in revenue.

LeDuc measures his losses in terms of gallons of gasoline they’ve sold since the road closure was expanded:

“Once that pass closed, we were down from up to a thousand or two thousand gallons of gas a day. Now we’re down to a hundred or even fifty,” LeDuc said.

And even if the roadway were to reopen soon, LeDuc says wildfire smoke could still keep the tourists away.

“Both fires are quite a ways from us,” LeDuc said, “and personally, we feel pretty safe. But, I think smoke’s gonna be an issue for us for, I’d say, at least three weeks”.

We’ve reached out to WSDOT to get their take on the extended closure of the North Cascades Highway. We’ll let you know what they have to say when they respond.

The fire danger will be elevated this week due to the ongoing drought conditions, high temperatures, low relative humidity, and light offshore winds. A heat advisory will replace the warning at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

