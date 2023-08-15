Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Sourdough fire reaches nearly 3,000 acres, 11% contained

Aug 15, 2023, 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Sourdough fire...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Sourdough fire in the North Cascades has grown to nearly 3,000 acres as of Tuesday.

According to the daily update from the National Park Service, the fire is currently burning 2952 acres and is 11% contained.

More on the Sourdough fire: Smoke from Sourdough fire hangs over Seattle

More than 400 firefighters are on the scene, as well as 20 fire engines and seven helicopters.

“All fires are unpredictable, and we cannot anticipate the path it will take in the future,” Project Delivery and Generation Officer Andrew Strong told KIRO 7 last week, “Rest assured, City Light and the Northwest Team 10 fire crews are doing their best to protect and preserve critical infrastructure and equipment from damage.”

More than a dozen Seattle City Light employees and their families have been evacuated from a property near the Ross Lake Dam.

Due to the fire, the Diablo Dam Access Road and the road into the town of Diablo were closed on Friday, and State Route 20, also called North Cascades Highway, remains closed between milepost 120 to milepost 156, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Hikers will also not be able to access Sourdough Mountain, Diablo Lake, Big Beaver, and Little Beaver.

Fire crews have also “wrapped” the historic Sourdough Fire Lookout and important structures at Ross Lake. Wrapping is when firefighters cover a building in a fire-resistant aluminum barrier.

The smoke that hung over Seattle has started to clear up, the air quality index (AQI) reached a “moderate” ranking of 57 Sunday evening. Tuesday afternoon, the AQI was below 50. That falls at the high end of the “good” category.

Real-time alerts on road conditions and closure statuses can be found here.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Local News

brewmaster's taproom drag show...

James Lynch

Renton bar received bomb threat over hosting drag shows

The Brewmaster's Taproom, located on Benson Road in Renton, received a bomb threat last weekend via email just before a drag show performance was scheduled.

13 hours ago

Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019. Madonna h...

Associated Press

Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay, North American dates kick off this December

Madonna 's rescheduled Celebration Tour will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, in a matter of months.

13 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

Associated Press

How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

The sprawling, 98-page case unveiled Monday opens up fresh legal ground and exposes more than a dozen of Trump’s allies to new jeopardy.

13 hours ago

speed enforcement cameras...

L.B. Gilbert and Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest Staff

Seattle cracking down on street racing with speed enforcement cameras

The ordinance is set to kickstart plans to install speed enforcement cameras in key areas of the city of Seattle.  

13 hours ago

cooling centers heat wave...

Lisa Brooks

Where to find cooling centers around Washington, heat wave forecasted

The state of Washington is offering assistance in helping you find a place to cool down during this hot spell.

13 hours ago

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 20...

Steve Coogan

Vice President Kamala Harris in Seattle to discuss climate crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle Aug. 15 to deliver a speech about the climate crisis and what the current administration is doing to combat the crisis.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Sourdough fire reaches nearly 3,000 acres, 11% contained