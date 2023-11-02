Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Gunshot detection technology being debated again in Seattle

Nov 2, 2023, 11:55 AM

shooting beach...

Seattle police arrive at a shooting near Stan Sayres Park Memorial Park. (Photo from Seattle Police Department)

(Photo from Seattle Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle officials are once again debating whether to install gunshot detection technology in the city, which is designed to alert police to gunfire.

In an information page provided by SoundThinking, formerly known as ShotSpotter, “the system detects, locates and alerts police to gunfire in less than 60 seconds using a network of acoustic sensors across a coverage area.”

More on SoundThinking, formerly known as ShotSpotter: ShotSpotter tech nipped from Seattle budget despite mayor’s push

The Seattle city budget has $1.5 million in next year’s budget for a pilot project that would pair SoundThinking with closed-circuit TV cameras. The city council is expected to vote on a final version of next year’s budget later this month.

Critics against the tech have claimed the money proposed for the gunshot tech can be used in better ways and could incorrectly identify gunfire. Opponents also cited the technology could lead to privacy issues.

Campaign Zero, a group that wants to shrink the power of police, said in a statement that Seattle’s consideration of SoundThinking is “misguided and threatens to make [the city] less safe.”

It said the technology “has never been validated to prove it can accurately label gunshots.” Campaign Zero has claimed that SoundThinking has deployed police to “truck doors slamming, popped volleyballs, breaking glass and many other everyday noises.”

In response, SoundThinking stated its technology is 97% accurate.

During an appearance at the GeekWire Summit last year, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell called SoundThinking an evidence-gathering tool and not a crime-prevention tool, and said he considered it “good tech in certain areas.” But he acknowledged that “it comes with some level of controversy because people do not want to surveil.”

“When part of a data-driven strategy, these technology-assisted crime prevention tools bolster the effectiveness of policing at specific places and deter crime,” Harrell wrote in a memo last month. “For example, research shows that CCTV cameras, widely used across Washington State and the country, can deter criminal behavior when coupled with other crime prevention efforts at specific places to address specific criminal behaviors and can improve investigations.”

The Mayor’s Office said locations will be prioritized based on the concentration of gun violence, human trafficking and persistent felony crimes, with an initial focus likely on Aurora Avenue North, downtown along and adjacent to the Third Avenue corridor and/or a portion of Belltown.

More on crime in Seattle: Seattle Police investigate after man killed in University District

“As long as the city is prohibited from setting its own gun laws because of state preemption, Mayor Harrell will continue to pursue innovative approaches to reduce gun violence, including community-based solutions and new technology,” Jamie Houser, a spokesperson for the mayor, wrote in an email to MyNorthwest. “Since last year’s budget deliberations, there have been hundreds of shooting events, thousands of rounds fired, and SPD continues to recover guns at a record pace.

“Homicides have increased, and firearms were used in 79% of homicide cases,” Houser’s email continued. “There is an urgent public safety need to address the epidemic of gun violence, which permanently tears apart families and communities, disproportionately communities of color.”

The mayor’s office also said that they haven’t decided which company will provide the technology.

MyNorthwest News

Power crews performing repairs. (Seattle Power)...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Wind causing power outages across Puget Sound

It's likely the wind is pushing power outage numbers up this past hour.

19 minutes ago

(Photo courtesy of Mike Lewis)...

Frank Sumrall

Barge runs into Seattle waterfront before water taxi pushes it away

The barge allegedly struck the Seattle Aquarium pier before a water taxi pushed it away from the waterfront.

38 minutes ago

grizzly bear reintroduced...

Bill Kaczaraba

US congressman urges feds to reconsider grizzly bear proposal

A U.S. Representative from Washington does not want grizzly bears to be reintroduced into the North Cascades.

1 hour ago

snow plow...

Frank Sumrall

Clearapathra, Sir Plows-A-Lot among finalists for Lynnwood snow plow naming contest

Some current snow plow names from previous contest winners include Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Betty Whiteout.

2 hours ago

domestic violence felony...

L.B. Gilbert

New ‘first-in-the-nation’ policy limits Seattle police from knowingly lying

The city is instituting a new policy limiting the Seattle Police Department's ability to use ruses in their work, citing recent instances where the public's trust was undermined

3 hours ago

overturned Washington drug cases...

Associated Press

Mother, son charged with kidnapping after police say they took a teenager to Oregon for an abortion

An Idaho woman and her son have been charged with kidnapping after prosecutors say they took the son's minor girlfriend out of state to get an abortion.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Gunshot detection technology being debated again in Seattle