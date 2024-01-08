A Walla Walla firefighter, Ryan Pleasants, died while he was on duty Sunday morning, the City of Walla Walla confirmed in a press release.

Pleasants, a 20-year veteran of the Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD), was recently promoted to engineer in July of last year. He served as a firefighter and as a medic for the first 19 years of his career.

More on WA firefighters: Fire in Columbia City overnight injures Seattle firefighter

“Ryan was 41 years old and was found this morning at Fire Station 1 after not waking up,” Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood said in a prepared statement. “There is no foul play suspected.”

Wood added that the Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4, College Place Fire Department, Richland Fire Department and the Pasco Fire Department are all currently providing apparatus and personnel to support covering calls for WWFD.

“We appreciate all the overwhelming prayers and love that we have already received,” Wood added. “Currently, no other support is needed.”

Pleasants is the second member of the Washington State Council of Firefighters (WSCFF) to die this year. Theresa Purtell, who retired in 2021 after an 18-year career, died on New Year’s Day. Six members of WSCFF died last year.

More on fires in WA: Firefighters save a person, dog in Kent apartment fire

“Ryan will be forever missed by all his brothers and sisters of the WWFD,” the City of Walla Walla wrote. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and his community.”

Memorial service plans for Pleasants are pending and will be announced once finalized.