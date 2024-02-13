Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Tacoma HOV expansion leaves 8-mile gap

Feb 13, 2024, 5:26 AM | Updated: 7:04 am

I-5 connection...

A new connection to I-5 is being built in Tacoma. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

The HOV expansion through Tacoma wrapped up last year, but it left an eight-mile gap.

This is a question I have heard a lot since the work on Interstate-5 (I-5) finished last year.

“Why are there no HOV lanes from Route 16 to down near the Thorne Lane Exit on both I-5 north and south?” Gregory Lund of Tacoma asked me. “On both sides, there seems to be ‘room,’ but they end, which causes extreme backups as the far left lane gets clogged with non-express vehicles.”

More from Chris Sullivan: Tire ban, $1,000 fines for idling have life in WA Legislature

The answer comes down to funding and sequencing. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has a giant to-do list. And it’s up to the legislature to decide which to fund and in what order.

Once a project is done in one area, the next project in that same area goes on the list. That’s why there is still a gap on Highway 522 out of Monroe, where the recent widening didn’t make it all the way, for example.

I checked with WSDOT on where the HOV lanes between 38th and Thorne Lane are on the list. Environmental and design work are set to begin in mid-2029. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2032.

More from Chokepoints: Major travel disruptions coming to Highway 529

The current project in that general area is from where the HOV lanes end south of JBLM to DuPont.

That work is underway. It also includes a completely new diverging diamond interchange at the Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

Chris Sullivan is KIRO Newsradio’s Senior Transportation Reporter. Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Image: A SUV drives past a sign near a tire shop on a snow-covered road in January 2012 in the West...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Tire ban, $1,000 fines for idling have life in WA Legislature

The tire ban rose from the ashes and ended up in a seemingly unrelated bill on electric vehicles in the Senate. It ended up passing through a key committee.

6 days ago

Image: A Pierce Transit bus on the road...

Micki Gamez

South Sound on-demand ride service is now easier to use

An on-demand micro transit service called Runner is now available as part of Pierce Transit's all-in-one app.

7 days ago

travel disruptions 529...

Chris Sullivan

Major travel disruptions coming to Highway 529

"People who are going from Marysville to Everett are just going to need to use I-5 with the southbound roadway closed," Pearce said.

7 days ago

revive I-5 tukwila...

Nate Connors

Revive I-5 has lane reductions this weekend through Tukwila

Most of this work occurs overnight on weekdays, but some work is scheduled on certain weekends -- this weekend being one of them. 

11 days ago

Fake strand ivy being used to deter graffiti. (Photo: The City of Tacoma)...

Chris Sullivan

Can fake ivy work as graffiti deterrent?

I asked WDOT about it recently, and a Northwest Region manager told me he had not heard of the idea -- but Tacoma has.

12 days ago

Image:The I-405 express toll lanes (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Transportation Center)...

Nate Connors

Nightly ramp closures to affect drivers in Kirkland, Shoreline, more

The I-405 south offramp and the northbound I-405 north on ramp from Northeast 85th close nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

14 days ago

Tacoma HOV expansion leaves 8-mile gap