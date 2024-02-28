Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Wendy’s ‘surge-pricing’ strategy scrubbed after viral backlash

Feb 28, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:41 pm

FILE - A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant . (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)...

FILE - A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant . (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Wendy’s is backing off plans for Uber-like “surge pricing” after backlash from customers.

In an updated statement, the fast-food restaurant says it has no plans for surge pricing, despite its CEO telling shareholders — during an earnings call less than two weeks ago — it would begin testing more enhanced features of its new AI menu boards, like “dynamic pricing.”

More on fast food: California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry

Dynamic pricing would allow restaurants to quickly raise prices in reaction to rush hour or inclement weather.

Conversely, prices could drop during off-peak hours. In the new statement, Wendy’s insisted it has no plans to “raise prices when our customers are visiting us most.”

The idea of surge pricing was widely panned by Seattlites that KIRO Newsradio spoke to on their lunch breaks.

“It would be confusing,” Ravi Iyer said. “It seems a little bit opportunistic.”

“I think it sounds like price gouging,” Jordan Klakamp said.

Tom Munro said he didn’t think there was technically anything wrong with the move but said he believes “it is a shady practice.”

Dan Fetzer sees one clear outcome.

“They’ll look at when people take lunch, and they’ll drive the prices up,” Fetzer said.

More from Heather Bosch: Some say Mariners new uniforms should go in ‘the Big Dumper’

Fetzer was with a group of people, including Jason Todd, who were holding hard hats. Todd pointed out that many of them share the same lunchtime.

“So you’re going to charge all these guys who work hard for their money … and then you’re going to turn around, and during their break, you’re going to charge them more? For what? Having a job that requires them to work certain hours?” he asked. “That’s messed up.”

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Bayside neighborhood resident Jane McClure addresses the Everett Historical Commission at th...

Feliks Banel

Will Everett mayor accept compromise to save Clark Park gazebo?

The Everett Historical Commission discussed the city’s request to tear down the Clark Park gazebo and offered a strategic compromise instead.

8 minutes ago

Nisqually earthquake...

Ted Buehner

Where were you went the Nisqually earthquake struck in 2001?

The 6.8 magnitude quake was centered about 35 miles deep near Anderson Island in South Puget Sound.

3 hours ago

Flying First Class can be a special experience. (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty...

Jack Stine, KIRO Newsradio

Jack Stine: We all deserve to be First Class

Regardless of where you are on the plane, you deserve to be treated like you are in First Class.

3 hours ago

expedia layoffs...

Frank Sumrall

208 Wash. employees included in massive Expedia layoffs

The 208 statewide layoffs will be folded into the company's decision to dismiss approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide.

4 hours ago

maple valley horse killed...

Frank Sumrall

Maple Valley horse killed by gunshot wound, second incident last two months

A horse was found dead in her pasture in Maple Valley Monday with a gunshot wound to her forehead.

6 hours ago

Image: Rain falls in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood....

Ted Buehner and Bill Kaczaraba

Possible flooding in Western Wash. as front moves through

A strong frontal system will move across Western Washington Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

7 hours ago

Wendy’s ‘surge-pricing’ strategy scrubbed after viral backlash