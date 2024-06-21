Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: Democracy needs your help

Jun 21, 2024, 8:12 AM | Updated: 4:07 pm

Children wave American flags. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)...

Children wave American flags. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Travis Mayfield's Profile Picture

BY TRAVIS MAYFIELD


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

There’s a lot of talk these days about the future of our democracy. Both major political parties are warning that if the other one wins democracy is over.

There are many legitimate reasons to be concerned about the health of our representative system in this country. But one that we don’t talk much about is our own willingness to actually participate.

I volunteer with our kids’ school PTA. This week, we had the chance to meet with the state senator who represents our neighborhood. It was a good discussion. I think we learned a lot and he was able to hear our legitimate concerns.

What struck me when it was over was just how easy it really was to have such direct access to someone who votes on the literal laws that govern our lives. In my career as a journalist, I have interviewed countless elected leaders at every level of government.  That’s a kind of access often afforded journalists and I am grateful for that access. I always felt like it was my privilege to represent you at home with my questions during those interviews.

Mayfield: We’re all a little ‘sus’ but we can also do better

But this was different. This was me – just a random human – talking for 30 minutes with the lawmaker who has been asking for my vote for the last two decades or so. The process was simple. We had concerns. We reached out for a meeting. The meeting was scheduled. We had the meeting.

That’s it.

I bring this all up because as I was reflecting on it, I realized this was only the second time in my entire life that I had—as a private citizen—had one of these meetings with a lawmaker.

I consider myself well-read, politically engaged, and certainly an active participant. I haven’t missed casting a ballot in any election since I was legally able to vote almost 30 years ago.

Yet this meeting felt special and unique and revealing.

More Mayfield: Washington lawmakers must fix broken school funding system

This made me wonder why we aren’t doing this kind of thing more often. Why have I only done this twice in my life? Why do we often let others do this kind of work for us? We think activists and lobbyists get a lawmaker’s ear and that’s true, but in our system of government…we get an ear as well if we are willing to take and bend that ear.

Let’s continue this national debate over the health and future of democracy, but at the same time, perhaps we could all examine our own civic participation. Let’s all ensure that we, too, are playing an active—and direct—role in shaping that future.

Travis Mayfield is a Seattle-based media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Image: A Pride flag flies under a flag of the United States at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland,...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: We need to end the Pride flag debate, take real action

With June being Pride month, there has been debate over the flag and proclamations and what should the government's role be in this.

3 days ago

Image: Adrian Diaz addresses the press at a news conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 after Seattl...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Being gay has no bearing on allegations against former SPD Chief Diaz

In his first interview since he stepped down as the city's top cop, former SPD Chief Adrian Diaz publicly came out as gay.

4 days ago

Being a father means being there everyday. (Getty Images)...

Matt Markovich

Markovich: Fatherhood can’t be a part-time job

Data says the average school-age boy only spends 30 minutes a week in a one-on-one conversations with fathers when dad is at home.

4 days ago

supreme court pro-life...

Dave Ross

Ross: Supreme Court rules against pro-life challenge, so what’s next for the Christian Nationalists?

The Supreme Court last week unanimously turned down the pro-life challenge to the FDA’s decision to make Mifepristone widely available.

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Timed Toilets Are A Thing?!?!

A popular tourist attraction in China has installed digital clocks that display just how long someone’s been “in there.” They say it’s for safety reasons, but some claim it’s shaming their #2 time… 🚽 Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 […]

9 days ago

police seattle schools...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: Is it time to put police back in Seattle schools?

One senior from Garfield High School expressed disappointment over losing resource officers, wondering what difference their presence might have made.

10 days ago

Mayfield: Democracy needs your help