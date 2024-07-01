Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill breaks out early Monday morning

Jul 1, 2024, 9:32 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

capitol hill shooting...

Teto's Cantina parking lot in Seattle's Captiol Hill neighborhood, where the shooting occurred. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out early Monday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Michelle Haley was in her car celebrating with a group of friends in the parking lot of Teto’s Cantina in the 1000 block of East Pike Street shortly before witnessing the shooting. At approximately 12:30 a.m., she said she saw two people pull up get out of another car and open fire.

More local shootings: Seattle detectives investigating deadly shooting

“All of a sudden, I think there is somebody here that somebody else was looking for and they came and retaliated,” Haley told KIRO Newsradio.

Haley and her friends hid while police cleared the scene for medics to move in, but the victim of the Capitol Hill shooting reportedly died at the scene. According to responding officers, the suspects are on the loose. There is no confirmation from police on a motive.

“I don’t know if he was in retaliation or it was just out for vengeance or what, but I don’t think it was a hate-related crime,” Haley added. “I think it was more gang-related. She hid while police cleared the scene for medics to move in. But, by that point, the person was dead and the suspects are on the loose.”

Weekend shooting: Federal Way police respond to man shot in leg

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

