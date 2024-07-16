More people are dying on the streets of Whatcom County, according to a new report. Opportunity Council, a non-profit that works closely with the unhoused, said so far there have been 56 documented deaths this year. The number is on pace for a record amount of deaths among people living on the street in the county.

Executive Director Greg Winter fears that number could double and he expects more than 100 deaths of people living on the street by the end of the year.

“I hear these numbers are just going to continue to go up,” Winter told KIRO Newsradio on Monday. “We just need to redouble our efforts.”

Other counties: King County homelessness surges 23% as state releases plan to tackle housing

Winter blamed a combination of a rising cost of living, a strained mental health system and access to deadly street drugs.

“Housing is really the foundation for help,” he said.

Homeless deaths across the nation increased 24% from 2018 to 2020, according to the Opportunity Council’s data.

Winter hopes the report will motivate communities to help people in need.

Don’t be that person: State troopers fine ferry line cutters $145

The Opportunity Council, in partnership with the City of Bellingham and Whatcom County, posted a brochure with information to connect with resources. The Homeless Outreach Team is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can be reached at 360-312-3717.

“The Homeless Outreach Team supports those experiencing homelessness and the broader community they interact with,” stated the brochure. “This includes providing response and technical assistance to businesses.”

The Bellingham Police Department’s non-emergency line is 360-676-6911. To contact the Community Paramedic Program, call 360-739-5413.

Other Whatcom County resources are Lighthouse Mission Ministries at 360-733-5120, Volunteers of America Mental Health Crisis Line at 800-584-3578, the Bellingham Food Bank at 360-676-0392, Adult Protective Services at 877-734-6277 and Hope House for basic needs at 360-671-8702. Hope House is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

More MyNorthwest news