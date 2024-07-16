Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Report: Whatcom County deaths of unhoused people on pace for record amount

Jul 15, 2024, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:49 pm

Photo: Whatcom County homeless deaths are increasing, according to a report from the Opportunity Co...

Whatcom County homeless deaths are increasing, according to a report from the Opportunity Council. (Photo: Robert Ashworth via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: Robert Ashworth via Flickr Creative Commons)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


KIRO Newsradio -- Here for what's next

More people are dying on the streets of Whatcom County, according to a new report. Opportunity Council, a non-profit that works closely with the unhoused, said so far there have been 56 documented deaths this year. The number is on pace for a record amount of deaths among people living on the street in the county.

Executive Director Greg Winter fears that number could double and he expects more than 100 deaths of people living on the street by the end of the year.

“I hear these numbers are just going to continue to go up,” Winter told KIRO Newsradio on Monday. “We just need to redouble our efforts.”

Other counties: King County homelessness surges 23% as state releases plan to tackle housing

Winter blamed a combination of a rising cost of living, a strained mental health system and access to deadly street drugs.

“Housing is really the foundation for help,” he said.

Homeless deaths across the nation increased 24% from 2018 to 2020, according to the Opportunity Council’s data.

Winter hopes the report will motivate communities to help people in need.

Don’t be that person: State troopers fine ferry line cutters $145

The Opportunity Council, in partnership with the City of Bellingham and Whatcom County, posted a brochure with information to connect with resources. The Homeless Outreach Team is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can be reached at 360-312-3717.

“The Homeless Outreach Team supports those experiencing homelessness and the broader community they interact with,” stated the brochure. “This includes providing response and technical assistance to businesses.”

The Bellingham Police Department’s non-emergency line is 360-676-6911. To contact the Community Paramedic Program, call 360-739-5413.

Other Whatcom County resources are Lighthouse Mission Ministries at 360-733-5120, Volunteers of America Mental Health Crisis Line at 800-584-3578, the Bellingham Food Bank at 360-676-0392, Adult Protective Services at 877-734-6277 and Hope House for basic needs at 360-671-8702. Hope House is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

More MyNorthwest news

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: The Washington State Patrol is cracking down on people who cut in ferry lines....

James Lynch

Don’t be that person: State troopers fine ferry line cutters $145

Have you ever been frustrated by a driver who cut in line at a ferry terminal? Now the Washington State Patrol is cracking down.

5 hours ago

Photo: KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special ...

MyNorthwest Staff

KIRO celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘newsradio’ format with special alumni broadcast

KIRO Newsradio is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its "newsradio" format with a special broadcast featuring several prominent alumni.

2 days ago

Photo: Police swarm Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood after shooting on July 3....

James Lynch

Police identify 2 girls who were with alleged Alderwood Mall shooter

There are new developments in last week's deadly shooting at Alderwood Mall. Jayda Woods-Johnson, 13, was killed.

2 days ago

An old newspaper clipping from the 1920s shows the "airsign" for SEATTLE at the Standard Oil facili...

Feliks Banel

All Over The Map: Searching for ‘ghost signs of the air’

An aviation historian said you might be able to spot one of these "Ghost Signs of the Air" still on duty in a few Washington towns.

3 days ago

Photo: Locals living along Aurora Avenue are dealing with yet another shooting in their neighborhoo...

James Lynch

‘Just senseless violence:’ Neighbors grapple with another shooting along Aurora

Locals living along Aurora Avenue are dealing with yet another shooting in their neighborhood as they call for an end to violence.

4 days ago

Photo: A brick was thrown at a truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. It could be the same man who threw a ...

Sam Campbell

I-90 brick-throwing suspect ‘could be’ same man who threw rocks at drivers in June

The man who threw a brick into a truck on I-90 Tuesday morning could be the same man in last month's attack on Rainier Avenue.

4 days ago

Report: Whatcom County deaths of unhoused people on pace for record amount