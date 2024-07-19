The 80s are rockin’!! I’m not talking about Van Halen, Aerosmith or Queen, but rather a record-breaking streak of 80 degrees or better in Seattle and much of the Western Washington interior.

As of Friday, July 19, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has had high temperatures of 80 degrees or better starting on the Fourth of July – a string of 16 days. That stretch included four straight days in the 90s, topped off on July 9 at 98 degrees. Olympia hit 100 degrees that day.

The average overall temperature at SEA for the month, including low temperatures, is about six degrees above average – the warmest ever for the first half of July. The average high temperature has been running a whopping nine degrees above average.

The previous record for consecutive number of 80+ degree days so far this century was 15 days in a row in 2015. This latest run maintains that 80s streak through this coming weekend, running the stretch to 18 days.

Starting Monday or Tuesday next week, an increase in cooler onshore flow from the Pacific may knock temperatures down into the upper 70s. That cooler high temperature will bring the consecutive 80s streak to an end, much to the relief of those who feel the 80s or better is too hot.

In the 20th century, such 80 degrees or better consecutive day streaks reached 21 straight days twice, in August 1967 and again in July 1985.

At this point, the increase in cooler onshore flow will mean some morning marine clouds early next week, but quite likely no rainfall. This month did not have any rainfall at all. The last totally dry July was in 2021.

The last measurable rainfall at SEA was back on June 27 with only two-hundredths of an inch. The last significant rainfall occurred all the way back on June 2 with approximately a third of an inch. The month of June finished about a quarter-inch below average for rainfall.

For SEA and many locations across Western Washington, the rain deficit ranges from two to five inches below average for the year. The environment is dry. Abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions continue across much of the state.

With the threat of lightning from thunderstorms over the Cascades into Thursday morning and little associated rainfall, the risk of wildfires is heightened. A red flag warning is in place, meaning any wildfire starts can grow rapidly thanks to the potential of strong thunderstorm-related gusty winds and little, if any, rainfall with lightning, as well as any human-started fires.

If there is a coming silver lining, the latest weather outlook extending into the end of the month reflects near or below-average temperatures and an increased chance of above-average rainfall. To give perspective, average high temperatures during these few weeks in the interior of Western Washington are in the mid-and-upper 70s while the coast is in the upper 60s.

On the other hand, the calendar is entering the driest time of the year when it has rained the fewest times going back over 130 years into the 1890s — the latter half of July into early August. The folks who conduct Seattle’s Summer Festival — Seafair — must know that information.

Time will tell if this consecutive 80+ degree day streak will continue into next week.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.