Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Big Lots to close 12 stores in Washington, about 140 nationwide

Jul 23, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Image: A sign for a Big Lots store can be seen from outside the location June 7, 2024 in Hercules, ...

A sign for a Big Lots store can be seen from outside the location June 7, 2024 in Hercules, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Discount retailer Big Lots stated in a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) last month that it planned to close up to 40 stores. That number has grown to over 140 nationwide, including 12 out of 26 locations in the state of Washington.

As commercial real estate CoStar News noted in its reporting Tuesday, Big Lots said they would be closing dozens of stores and also warned there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue in a significant June 13 securities filing.

The plan, according to the filing, was to close 35 to 40 stores this year, while opening three. (The company made the disclosures seven days after reporting its first-quarter earnings.) CoStar News is part of CoStar Group, which owns Apartments.com and Homes.com and bills itself as “a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.”

But that number more than tripled to about 140 stores closing, CoStar explained. The Big Lots website is now alerting customers of closures on individual store pages. The process of updating the website with store closures appears to have begun on Monday.

“While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items,” President and CEO Bruce Thorn said in a statement, according to reports.

Homegrown closures: Sandwich restaurant chain to close 10 Seattle-area stores, citing rising labor costs

CoStar reached out to Bill Read of commercial real estate firm Retail Specialists and he told that outlet he believes Big Lots is attempting to quickly stop the negative direction it’s moving in. He stated that the list of closures represents stores losing money and it shows the company is “electing to withdraw from some trade areas to save operating costs.”

Read said it “seems like a wise move.”

Big Lots closures in Washington and nationwide

According to research CoStar News completed, over 140 stores have been tabbed for closure. That includes a whopping 54 out of 109 locations in California, just about half of the company’s footprint in the state. In addition, 13 of 34 Arizona stores are scheduled to close and 11 out of Florida’s 106 locations will go dark.

CoStar also called out the 12 Big Lots stores in Washington that will be closed as a notable total. The state, which currently houses 26 stores, will lose locations in 12 municipalities, including Tacoma, Everett, Vancouver and Bellingham.

Washington grocery stores impacted: These 124 locations will be affected by a Kroger-Albertsons merger

The following is a list of Big Lots locations in the state of Washington that will be closing, according to a tally of the company website July 23:

The site currently states customers can expect to receive up to 20% off of merchandise at stores that are closing.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Matt Driscoll, a columnist for The News Tribune, died suddenly at the age of 43 in July 2024...

Bill Kaczaraba

Columnist Matt Driscoll, the face of ‘Tacoma and Pierce County,’ dies at 43

Matt Driscoll, a fixture in the Tacoma newspaper community, has died. A columnist and opinion editor for the Tacoma News Tribune (TNT), Driscoll was 43 years old. “The humor, the witty banter, and wry observations are what brought us together,” Matt Driscoll’s wife Jennifer Driscoll told The Tacoma News Tribune. “We really clicked in that […]

2 hours ago

Tacoma woman refused TB treatment...

Julia Dallas

Tacoma woman who refused tuberculosis treatment now healthy: ‘She’s cured!’

A Tacoma woman who refused TB treatment for months last year is now healthy. Health officials announced she is officially "cured."

3 hours ago

Commercial truck narrowly misses oncoming traffic in Bellevue....

Bill Kaczaraba

Watch: Wild ride from commercial truck driver leaves Bellevue drivers holding their breath

It was a close call at Main Street and 112 Street Northeast in Bellevue Tuesday morning, leaving Bellevue drivers feeling lucky they were not hit.

4 hours ago

lea hill shooting...

Luke Duecy

1 injured as shooting erupts in Auburn’s Lea Hill neighborhood; arrest made

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday in the city's Lea Hill neighborhood that left one woman injured.

7 hours ago

Image: Kimberly Cheatle, then director of the U.S. Secret Service, testifies during a House Committ...

Associated Press

Secret Service director Cheatle steps down after assassination attempt against Trump at rally

Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff.

9 hours ago

Photo: Seattle police arrested three teens during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displ...

Frank Sumrall and James Lynch

Three teens — ages 13, 14 — arrested for brandishing handguns at Chinatown Seafair Parade

Seattle police arrested two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old during the Chinatown Seafair Parade for having and displaying loaded guns.

11 hours ago

Big Lots to close 12 stores in Washington, about 140 nationwide