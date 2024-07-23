Discount retailer Big Lots stated in a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) last month that it planned to close up to 40 stores. That number has grown to over 140 nationwide, including 12 out of 26 locations in the state of Washington.

As commercial real estate CoStar News noted in its reporting Tuesday, Big Lots said they would be closing dozens of stores and also warned there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue in a significant June 13 securities filing.

The plan, according to the filing, was to close 35 to 40 stores this year, while opening three. (The company made the disclosures seven days after reporting its first-quarter earnings.) CoStar News is part of CoStar Group, which owns Apartments.com and Homes.com and bills itself as “a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.”

But that number more than tripled to about 140 stores closing, CoStar explained. The Big Lots website is now alerting customers of closures on individual store pages. The process of updating the website with store closures appears to have begun on Monday.

“While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items,” President and CEO Bruce Thorn said in a statement, according to reports.

CoStar reached out to Bill Read of commercial real estate firm Retail Specialists and he told that outlet he believes Big Lots is attempting to quickly stop the negative direction it’s moving in. He stated that the list of closures represents stores losing money and it shows the company is “electing to withdraw from some trade areas to save operating costs.”

Read said it “seems like a wise move.”

Big Lots closures in Washington and nationwide

According to research CoStar News completed, over 140 stores have been tabbed for closure. That includes a whopping 54 out of 109 locations in California, just about half of the company’s footprint in the state. In addition, 13 of 34 Arizona stores are scheduled to close and 11 out of Florida’s 106 locations will go dark.

CoStar also called out the 12 Big Lots stores in Washington that will be closed as a notable total. The state, which currently houses 26 stores, will lose locations in 12 municipalities, including Tacoma, Everett, Vancouver and Bellingham.

The following is a list of Big Lots locations in the state of Washington that will be closing, according to a tally of the company website July 23:

1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham

14907 4th Ave. SW, Burien

17307 SE 272nd St., Covington

6727 Evergreen Way, Everett

1301 W Meeker St., Kent

1515 Marvin Rd. NE, Lacey

5710 196th St. SW, Lynnwood

2815 Capital Mall Dr. SW, Olympia

1940 E. 1st St., Port Angeles

14215 SE Petrovitsky Rd., Renton

1414 72nd St., Tacoma

2100b SE 164th Ave. — Ste. E, Vancouver

The site currently states customers can expect to receive up to 20% off of merchandise at stores that are closing.

