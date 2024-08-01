In a dramatic conclusion to a tense 14-hour standoff, a 48-year-old man who had barricaded himself inside a South Everett motel room with a 3-year-old child was taken into custody without incident.

Everett Police said the ordeal began at approximately 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Motel 6 located at 224 128th Street in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team were dispatched to the scene following a 911 call reporting an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered that a woman had managed to flee the motel room and was found unharmed. The suspect, wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault, remained inside with the young child. While the relationship between the woman, child and the suspect remains unclear, authorities believe there is a familial connection.

Crime blotter: 19-year-old killed in Pierce County shooting, suspect at large

As the situation unfolded, the surrounding area was sealed off for public safety and guests of the motel were evacuated. Anxious onlookers and evacuees gathered outside, awaiting updates as the hours ticked by.

Throughout the day, police negotiators engaged in a delicate dialogue with the man, who was believed to be armed.

“Crisis negotiators are in communication with him, and we are hopeful that he will surrender peacefully,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson stated during the standoff.

At the stroke of midnight, the sheriff’s office announced the resolution of the crisis. The suspect had emerged from the motel room, surrendered to the authorities and was promptly arrested.

Defying the court: Could the Belltown Hellcat be back on social media?

The child, who had been caught in the middle of the event, was confirmed to be safe and unharmed.

As the investigation continues, questions remain about the suspect’s motives and the events leading up to the standoff.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.