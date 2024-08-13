Seattle’s Public Safety Committee heard from experts and the public about a newly proposed ordinance designed to curb sex trafficking and gun violence along Seattle’s Aurora Avenue. The law, proposed by Council Representative Cathy Moore, would create a Stay Out of Area of Prostitution, or SOAP zone, between North 85th and North 145th Street and allow a judge to prohibit anyone arrested or convicted of a prostitution-related crime from being in the zone.

At the Tuesday meeting, dozens of people spoke out both in favor and against the law.

Those in support of law say its one step closer to safe Aurora

Proponents of the ordinance said the law is one step closer to protecting the community from continued violence in the area, including what Seattle police said is an ongoing turf war between pimps. In one instance, that turf war erupted in gunfire. Police said dozens of shots were fired in a matter of seconds, right next to businesses and homes.

“I heard a woman screaming as she was hot three blocks from my house,” Fiona Wilson, a 14-year-old who lives next to the area on Aurora and supports the new law, said. “It’s so heartbreaking to think about because these are girls who could be in high school with me, who could be people I could be friends with and who are not that much older than me.”

“We shouldn’t have to be forced out of neighborhoods in order to live safely,” Fiona’s mother, Heidi, who is a social worker added.

Opponents of ordinance fear it will unfairly target women

Opponents said that while something needs to be done, the proposed ordinance unfairly penalizes mostly women, engaged in the sex trade. Many of those who spoke claim to be sex workers who shared their personal experiences dealing with violence at the hands of pimps and evading police in order to maintain a clear criminal record when applying for employment at businesses.

“Violence from pimps, predatory men and police brutality will escalate if this legislation is approved,” Amber Bergstrom, a volunteer with a non-profit that advocates for sex workers, said. “The proposed legislation does absolutely nothing to stop or prevent sex trafficking or gun violence.”

Star, who identified herself as a sex worker agreed.

“Putting that bill into effect will make victims more afraid to come forward if anything happens to them,” she said.

If passed, the measure will create a new loitering law that targets people who pay for sex. Unlike Seattle’s old prostitution loitering law that was repealed in 2020, the new legislation provides multiple grounds for arresting buyers who contribute to the sex trade. The law also targets sex traffickers by creating a new offense of loitering for purposes of prostitution. That offense would be a gross misdemeanor.

Seattle’s Public Safety Committee is scheduled to take up the issue again on September 10. If the proposed ordinance passes the committee, the full city council will have the final vote on the ordinance on September 17.

