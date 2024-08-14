Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Get ready for a more costly commute as SR 520 toll rates go up Thursday

Aug 14, 2024, 4:26 PM

Photo: SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue....

SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Don’t be surprised when the bill for your morning commute over the State Route (SR) 520 Bridge looks more expensive.

The majority of SR 520 toll rates are going to cost drivers more starting Thursday, August 15.

Why?

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), tolling on SR 520 helps manage congestion and is expected to raise $1.2 billion to help pay for the construction, safety and maintenance of the new bridge. WSDOT stated the SR 520 Bridge Replacement and HOV Program will help keep travelers safe with stronger bridges and improved roads. It is projected to finish in 2031 and will cost $5.69 billion.

Ross: Let the rich pay the exorbitant ‘luxury lane’ toll prices

The agency stated the rates will increase by an average of 10%. WSDOT added depending on the time of day and day of the week, toll prices will either go down by $0.10 or increase by up to $0.70.

The new rate schedule will also have six rate variations throughout the week instead of eight. The new schedule was posted on WSDOT’s X account and can be seen below:

Rush hour SR 520 toll rates vary from $0.15 increase to $0.40 increase

During rush hour, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., toll rates will go up $0.15. From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. rates will go up $0.40. Rates are also increasing by $0.40 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The only time toll prices will be less expensive — saving $0.10 — is on weekends and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. As shown on the new schedule, WSDOT has lumped together 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays that price will be $4.95 for Pay By Mail whereas currently, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays is $5.05 for Pay By Mail.

To view a list of the current rates, go here.

WSDOT also illustrated a map with the locations of signs indicating a toll is coming up.

Image: WSDOT's tolling sign location map.

WSDOT’s tolling sign location map. (Image courtesy of WSDOT)

Drivers with a Good To Go! account and pass get $2 off toll prices. WSDOT said drivers without a pass and just an account, called Pay By Plate, pay an extra $0.25 per trip on top of the Good To Go! pass rate, which is still cheaper than the Pay By Mail rate.

Scam alert: WSDOT warning ‘Good to Go’ customers of more scams via text message

To create a Good To Go! account, visit WSDOT’s website, or call the customer service team at 1-866-936-8246.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

