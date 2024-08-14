Don’t be surprised when the bill for your morning commute over the State Route (SR) 520 Bridge looks more expensive.

The majority of SR 520 toll rates are going to cost drivers more starting Thursday, August 15.

Why?

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), tolling on SR 520 helps manage congestion and is expected to raise $1.2 billion to help pay for the construction, safety and maintenance of the new bridge. WSDOT stated the SR 520 Bridge Replacement and HOV Program will help keep travelers safe with stronger bridges and improved roads. It is projected to finish in 2031 and will cost $5.69 billion.

The agency stated the rates will increase by an average of 10%. WSDOT added depending on the time of day and day of the week, toll prices will either go down by $0.10 or increase by up to $0.70.

The new rate schedule will also have six rate variations throughout the week instead of eight. The new schedule was posted on WSDOT’s X account and can be seen below:

Rush hour SR 520 toll rates vary from $0.15 increase to $0.40 increase

During rush hour, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., toll rates will go up $0.15. From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. rates will go up $0.40. Rates are also increasing by $0.40 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The only time toll prices will be less expensive — saving $0.10 — is on weekends and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. As shown on the new schedule, WSDOT has lumped together 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays that price will be $4.95 for Pay By Mail whereas currently, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays is $5.05 for Pay By Mail.

WSDOT also illustrated a map with the locations of signs indicating a toll is coming up.

Drivers with a Good To Go! account and pass get $2 off toll prices. WSDOT said drivers without a pass and just an account, called Pay By Plate, pay an extra $0.25 per trip on top of the Good To Go! pass rate, which is still cheaper than the Pay By Mail rate.

To create a Good To Go! account, visit WSDOT’s website, or call the customer service team at 1-866-936-8246.

