In response to growing concerns about youth crime and gun violence, Lynnwood city council members, police, and community leaders will host a community conversation at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St SW, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. The event aims to provide a platform for residents to discuss these pressing issues and explore potential solutions.

City Council Vice President Altamirano-Crosby, who spearheaded the initiative, emphasized the importance of addressing public safety concerns.

“As a city council vice president, I initiated the Let’s Talk About Safety community conversations out of a deep commitment to addressing the growing concerns about public safety in Lynnwood,” Altamirano-Crosby told Lynnwood Today. “The idea was born from the numerous emails, phone calls and text messages I received from residents worried about safety in our city.”

The urgency of the issue was underscored by a series of shootings in the spring of 2022, which included the tragic death of a bystander in Daleway Park and an incident involving a 14-year-old boy near Highway 99. These events prompted Altamirano-Crosby to take immediate action.

“With three shootings occurring in a span of two months, it became clear that we needed to address this issue head-on,” she said.

The upcoming forum is designed to encourage community participation and foster a collaborative approach to enhancing safety.

“Your participation is vital as we continue to work together to make Lynnwood a safer place for all,” Altamirano-Crosby added.

Residents are encouraged to attend the event to voice their concerns and contribute to the development of effective strategies to combat youth crime and gun violence. The discussion will provide an opportunity for community members to engage directly with local leaders and law enforcement officials, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed.

The event is part of a broader effort by the Lynnwood City Council to engage with the community and address public safety issues proactively. The council hopes to build a safer and more resilient community by facilitating open dialogue and collaboration.

