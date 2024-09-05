The family of 13-year-old Jayda Woods-Johnson, shot and killed July 3 at Alderwood Mall, said the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) failed to allow them to view surveillance footage of the shooting before it aired on local television stations. The Lynnwood PD has since apologized for its handling of the video.

Woods-Johnson was walking at the Alderwood Mall when 16-year-old Samuel Gizaw allegedly got into a fight with other teenagers and fired into the crowd, a stray bullet striking and killing her, police said. Surveillance video captured the fight and fatal shooting.

“I opened my phone, and there it was,” said Woods-Johnson’s cousin, Cali Huffman.

Huffman told KIRO Newsradio Thursday that despite being promised the opportunity to view the video in advance, she first saw it when it was posted to a local TV station’s Facebook page.

“We were promised that we would see it first, so the way that it was publicized before we even had a chance to process it – it was like reliving it all over again,” Huffman said.

In a written statement sent later Thursday, the LPD confirmed to KIRO Newsradio the video was sent to local media before the family was shown.

It is typical protocol of police departments to allow families of victims of violent crimes to see such materials before they are publicly released. LPD said it was their intention to do so.

“Within a very short time frame after that video was released, our detectives found out and immediately contacted Jayda’s family and apologized,” said Maren McKay, a spokesperson with the department.

But for the victim’s family, the apology came too late.

How did this happen?

A temporary court order blocked the release of the video, but LPD told KIRO Newsradio detectives and advocates had previously been in contact with the family about the footage.

“From the beginning of this horrible tragedy our detectives have worked hand in hand with the family as well as our victim coordinator to support the family in any way that we can,” McKay said. “That includes letting them know initially that surveillance video of the shooting was being requested by stations to be released. The family was aware the video existed and that it would be released at some point but didn’t know exactly when.”

But the apparent breach of protocol happened after the court order was lifted, and the video was sent out.

“We had this come up about a month ago when we suspected video would be released a month ago [before the court order] and had been in talks with the family then, prepping them,” McKay said. “Our records folks released the video due to a timeline given by the courts and therefore the video went out before the family could be made aware.”

Family members said they were told there was miscommunication between the department’s records office and detectives who would have contacted them.

It was never our intent to have the family view the video that way without any sort of heads up,” McKay said in the statement.

KIRO Newsradio has requested the surveillance video.

What happened on July 3

The shooting happened on July 3 when 16-year-old Samuel Gizaw allegedly shot Woods-Johnson at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.

Two groups of teenagers got into an altercation near the food court around 6 p.m. when a person fired a gun, hitting the girl, Lynnwood police Deputy Chief Patrick Fagan told KIRO 7 at the time. Police said the girl was an innocent bystander.

Family and friends of Woods-Johnson are pushing for stricter penalties against armed juvenile offenders. They launched an online petition urging lawmakers to enact “Jayda’s Law,” which calls for significant changes to the juvenile justice system.

Jayda’s family has described her as a vibrant and loving girl who had dreams of becoming an actress, singer, and dancer.

“She was the happiest and sweetest little girl on Earth,” the petition reads. “Her memory will be honored, and she will never be forgotten.”

The latest on the court case involving the alleged shooter

Gizaw, who is being tried as an adult, appeared in court Thursday in an orange jumpsuit as his lawyer and the prosecution spent nearly two hours arguing over a motion of reduced bail.

His lawyer asked the court to lower the bail from $2 million to $790,000.

Arguing that Gizaw has been an upstanding member of society, his lawyer told the court he has no criminal record and participates in philanthropic activities. He described Gizaw’s actions on July 3 as self-defense after an “ambush” from other teens. His lawyer announced a plan involving multiple family members monitoring Gizaw at home around the clock pending a trial if he is released.

His lawyer also requested the court allow his family home for bond in lieu of cash.

The prosecution argued Gizaw is a risk to the community and cannot be allowed more lenient bail. Attempting to paint Gizaw as a violent teenager who his family “does not even know” anymore, the prosecution submitted images taken from videos on Gizaw’s phone that allegedly depict him flashing guns with friends. The prosecuting attorney also relayed statements from alleged ex-friends of Gizaw, his school’s resource officer, and others, saying he had been suspended from school for fighting.

Judge Anna Alexander told the prosecution and defense it had not received documents from either of them prior to the hearing and promised to make a written ruling on the defense’s requests after reviewing the materials.

A family member of Woods-Johnson told KIRO Newsradio they expect to hear something by the end of the day Friday, but no definitive date was mentioned in the hearing.

