Pierce County man sentenced to 7 years in prison for drugs, guns

A Pierce County man was sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking and illegally possessing multiple guns.

The Pierce County resident was sentenced last week in the U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Western District of Washington.

The man, Ryan James Townsend, was indicted last November after two run-ins with the law.

Townsend was first investigated by police in November 2022 after he fired multiple shots into the air outside of Planet Fitness on East 72nd Street in Tacoma, according to records.

“Witnesses and surveillance video showed Townsend in a white Escalade firing a handgun into the air,” stated the release.

The man was later found in the Escalade at a gas station, passed out behind the wheel. A 9mm handgun was also found. However, Townsend was prohibited from owning guns due to his previous convictions.

The DOJ reported nine months later, in August 2023, a Puyallup police officer tried to stop Townsend when he was driving in a different car with no license plate. Townsend tried to drive off, hitting and damaging another car and injuring the driver in the process. He ultimately crashed his car and then tried to run from police who arrived at the scene.

The court authorized a search of the car, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine and a handgun in the glove box. When a search warrant was served on Townsend’s home, agents seized fentanyl pills, heroin and three guns.

In June 2024, Townsend pleaded guilty, according to the release, to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The DOJ stated that both prosecutors and the defense recommended a sentence of 84 months in prison.

“On a number of occasions, Mr. Townsend continued to possess firearms knowing he was not allowed to,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Conzatti wrote to the court. “On one occasion, Mr. Townsend was observed shooting a gun into the air, putting civilians in danger. Following the arrest for this conduct, Mr. Townsend did not stop his criminal behavior. Less than a year later, Mr. Townsend was found with a second firearm, and this time he had drugs with him.”

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik imposed four years of supervised release after sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Puyallup and Tacoma Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Conzatti.

