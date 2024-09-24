Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Striking Boeing machinist: ‘There’s nothing attractive about the offer’

Sep 24, 2024, 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:23 pm

Photo: A strike sign is waved on the union machinist picket line near Boeing's factory in Everett, ...

A strike sign is waved on the union machinist picket line near Boeing's factory in Everett, Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP)

(Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Carlos Walker has been a striking machinist with Boeing for 37 years. He spoke to “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio about why he’s none too happy with the company’s latest attempt to end the strike.

“The latest offer is just another slap in the face to us,” Walker said. “There’s nothing attractive about the offer. If you know where we came from to get to where we are now, the company’s unwillingness to even negotiate with the union about the things that we addressed just shows the company does not care or they want us out.”

‘Same pile of chili:’ Boeing makes ‘best and final’ offer to striking union workers

One of the sticking points in the negotiations has been the absence of a pension plan negotiated away a decade ago. Now, the union is pushing back, demanding the return of traditional pension plans their members lost.

That’s one of the reasons 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists went on strike Friday after 95% voted against the tentative labor deal that would have increased the money Boeing paid into their 401(k) but would not have restored the traditional pension plan.

“First off, we’re not making livable wages,” Walker explained. “So when you retire from Boeing, when you quit working there, when you’re older, and you can’t go somewhere else and get a job, you’re stuck with whatever you left the door with. When I was hired into the company 37 years ago, the reason I went there was because they had a pension. There were other unions and other jobs locally that I could have taken a been a part of that had pensions, but I chose the Boeing company.”

The company is against returning to a pension especially since at that time, the union accepted a deal to take it off the table.

“Our union sold us out,” Walker said. “We know that. We absolutely know that we felt heartbroken. I got a stomach ache when we voted down that contract and then they said ‘We accepted it.’ So that was really a slap in the face to everybody who is educated, everybody who had family, everybody who came from somewhere, you know, your grandpa would tell you, ‘Make sure you get a pension.’ People worked in the military to get that 20 year pension. Growing up the pension was the thing that gave you the ability to have the freedom after you put your whole heart and life into a company to live after working there.”

Ted Buehner: La Niña set to return this winter

Walker said Boeing needs to address the pension issue in some way. He said he knows that many people were hired knowing there wasn’t a pension, but eventually it all comes down to money.

“They shell game all this time,” Walker explained. “Now, the 30% pay raise they’re offering doesn’t address the stagnant wages we’ve had for over a decade. We’ve seen our union start off as one of the top unions in the nation. Now, local unions are making $65 to $75 an hour within three years after their apprenticeship program, which is a two year program, and we are still making the average $45. We are so far behind local unionized workers that its horrible and this is what makes me shake my head, you can’t attract the skilled labor force you need to build airplanes that fly people in the sky if you’re not going to give people a package that brings them to the company.”

The union said it is not even going to vote on the latest offer from the company, even though Boeing said it was “best and final.” The company has started rotating furloughs.

“First off, Boeing doesn’t have to furlough anyone,” Walker said. “Boeing is used to bleeding money. They can continue to do what they’ve been doing for the last four years, as far as furloughing people. Secondly, I do feel bad that I took a pay cut. Everybody who’s on strike right now ain’t getting a paycheck, so we all have taken a pay cut because we want to do what’s going to help benefit not just our union but the company.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Gee and Ursula Show

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A half-blind deer....

Julia Dallas

Rare disease discovered in blind deer by WSU pathologists: ‘Do not touch sick animals’

Washington State University pathologists confirmed a blind deer was harboring a rare disease.

36 minutes ago

Image: Matt Driscoll, a columnist for The News Tribune, died suddenly at the age of 43 in July 2024...

Bill Kaczaraba

Columnist Matt Driscoll, ‘the face of Tacoma and Pierce County,’ died of natural causes

Matt Driscoll, a fixture in the Tacoma newspaper community, died from natural causes, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of Driscoll’s death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, reported the Tacoma News Tribune (TNT). Driscoll died unexpectedly at his Central Tacoma home July 22 after he suffered a medical emergency and could not be […]

55 minutes ago

cinerama date movie reopening...

Bill Kaczaraba

Allen Foundation gives millions to downtown Seattle arts, cultural organizations

The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced a $9 million in grant for eight nonprofit arts and culture organizations in downtown.

2 hours ago

Image: Signs and a pile of wood sit in front of a Boeing sign outside the company's factory in Rent...

Steve Coogan

‘Same pile of chili:’ Union says it will not vote on Boeing’s ‘best and final’ offer

Boeing announced its "best and final" offer to striking machinists. But the union said it won't bring the latest contract offer to a vote.

3 hours ago

Photo: A strike sign is waved on the union machinist picket line near Boeing's factory in Everett, ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Striking Boeing machinist: ‘There’s nothing attractive about the offer’

Carlos Walker has been a machinist with Boeing for 37 years. He's none too happy with Boeing's latest attempt to end the strike.

3 hours ago

seattle schools...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Schools halts meetings on potential closures after parent outcry

SPS alerted families of the district that all future meetings concerning potential school closures have been canceled.

4 hours ago

Striking Boeing machinist: ‘There’s nothing attractive about the offer’