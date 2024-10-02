Kent police chase ends with police firing at 19-year-old suspect

A police chase that started in Kent and wound its way to SeaTac ended when two Kent police officers fired shots at a 19-year-old suspect Tuesday night.

The chase started just after 10:30 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen U-Haul truck traveling westbound on W. Meeker Street. According to a statement published on the Kent Police Department’s Facebook page, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and the suspect sped away.

Officers said they chased the truck through Kent and at one point other officers successfully deployed spike strips that flattened the truck’s front tires. However, officers said the chase continued and added, “Despite deflating the tires, the suspect continued to drive and pulled into an apartment complex, located in the 3700 block of South 182nd Street in SeaTac.”

Once inside the apartment complex, officers said the suspect drove over a lawn, through a fence, and crashed into a tree and retaining wall where the truck stopped. Moments after the truck stopped, police said two officers involved in the chase called over their radios, “shots fired.”

Investigators said, “It is believed that two officers fired at the male driver suspect, a 19-year-old Seattle man, but did not hit him.”

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police. Police said the suspect could face additional charges as their investigation unfolds and added, “Police believe the suspect driver was the only occupant of the stolen U-Haul Truck and no suspects are outstanding.”

The Valley Independent Investigation Team will conduct an independent investigation of the incident. Police said both officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure.

