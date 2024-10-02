Close
Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore returns to work after being placed on leave

Oct 2, 2024, 10:49 AM | Updated: 1:29 pm

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore is seen in a 2022 interview.(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY STEVE COOGAN


After being placed on administrative leave last week without any explanation, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore will resume his full duties, according to a statement from City Manager Elizabeth Pauli published and distributed Wednesday morning.

In her statement, Pauli explained she placed Moore on leave on Sept. 25 to investigate potential personal use of an asset belonging to the city of Tacoma and subsequent statements made relating to the use of that asset. Pauli concluded counseling Moore and allowing him to return to duty was appropriate.

“I have concluded that the facts and circumstances of the use of the asset, subsequent cost reimbursement and statements made around the use and reimbursement, while not intended to mislead, did not meet expected standards of professional judgment,” Pauli’s statement reads. “As a result, I have given a verbal counseling and the Chief will resume his full duties as Chief of Police.”

In a separate statement, Moore acknowledged he was placed on leave and that he has accepted his discipline.

“I was placed on administrative leave to ensure that a thorough and impartial investigation could take place,” Moore’s statement reads. “I accept my discipline and am ready to move forward, fully committed to continuing my work with the Tacoma Police Department and serving the city that I proudly call home.”

It is not known which city asset Moore may have used or how much was reimbursed to the city of Tacoma.

The Tacoma Police Department’s (TPD) Shelbie Boyd confirmed in an email last week that Moore had been placed on leave, effective Wednesday, Sept. 25. Deputy Chief Paul Junger has been named the interim chief in the meantime.

Earlier coverage: Tacoma Police Chief Moore placed on administrative leave

Moore has served as the chief of police for the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) since February 2022. He worked 31 years with the Dallas Police Department (DPD) before coming to the state of Washington.

Junger has served as the TPD’s deputy chief since May 2022. He also worked for the working for the DPD before coming to the Pacific Northwest.

Moore’s tenure in Tacoma

A police source told The News Tribune in Tacoma last Thursday officers, at that time, were not offered any specific details for the move involving Moore. But nobody was surprised to learn of the decision either, the source said to the Tacoma news outlet.

Some in the department expressed worry and questions remain as to the makeup of the department’s leadership moving forward, the Tribune’s source said then.

The Tribune also explained that Moore’s tenure has seen some controversy. Notably, the outlet brought up former chief of staff, Curtis Hairston, suing the city earlier this year. He alleged he had been “subjected to racial bias and discrimination” during his 18 months in the TPD. He was fired after being the subject of what became a dismissed ethics complaint, the lawsuit said.

Change in Seattle: Diaz to depart as SPD chief; interim Sue Rahr to focus on cultural change

More on Chief Avery Moore

Moore served as the DPD’s assistant chief of police for its investigation bureau before arriving in Tacoma. Moore also has held leadership titles including lieutenant of police, sergeant of police and senior corporal of police.

“I am honored to be confirmed by the City Council for this position,” Moore said in late 2021 after the Tacoma City Council confirmed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s appointment of Moore. “We have an opportunity today to build on prior successes, while reimagining and reinvigorating the Tacoma Police Department in an ever-evolving public safety landscape.”

Moore took over for Interim Police Chief Michael Ake who led the TPD for about a year after former Chief Don Ramsdell’s retirement in January 2021.

Contributing: KIRO 7; KIRO Newsradio news desk

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

