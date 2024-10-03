Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Renton murder suspect back in custody after judge increases bail

Oct 3, 2024, 12:44 PM

Police investigate a Renton murder after a suspect called 911. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A 20-year-old murder suspect in Renton who was originally allowed to post $5,000 in order to be released from jail — drawing heavy criticism from law enforcement — is back in custody after a judge increased his bail amount.

King County Prosecutors said K’Shawn Jimerson stabbed 65-year-old Army veteran and handyman, Kyle Dean Gray, on Sept. 27, with a kitchen knife inside Jimerson’s grandmother’s home. Gray had been working for Jimerson’s grandmother at the time. Police said Jimerson called 911 and admitted to the crime, adding they found the knife inside the grandmother’s kitchen sink.

More local crime: Police looking for person who stabbed man to death in South Seattle

Court documents said prosecutors asked the court Jimerson be held on $2 million bail. However, a judge ordered he be held on $50,000 bail instead, meaning he would be allowed to pay 10% of that amount and be released.

Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt expressed frustration with that decision, telling KIRO 7, “Our community deserves to be protected from a suspect who commits these violent acts.”

Prosecutors promptly filed a motion to increase the lowered bail amount. During a hearing Thursday morning, defense attorneys asked the court to keep the original bail amount, but this time, a judge disagreed and set a new bail of $500,000. Jimerson was immediately taken back into custody and is being held inside the King County Jail.

Other news: Burien, King County homelessness feud continues with latest planned sweep

The court also ordered Jimerson to be electronically monitored, have no contact with witnesses, not leave the state and have no criminal violations if released again.

Jimerson is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 16 inside the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Luke Duecy is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Luke’s stories here. Follow Luke on X, or email him here.

