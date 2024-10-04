Benaroya Hall is sure to be full of laughs Friday night, as notorious comedian, writer and actor Larry David makes a stop in Seattle on his nationwide tour.

Variety reported, via Live Nation, the show will feature an informal discussion about David’s time on television shows “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

As shown on Ticketmaster’s website, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. on October 4 at Benaroya Hall in the S. Mark Taper Auditorium. Tickets are currently on sale for $60.

David announced the tour via a video posted on his show’s Instagram.

“It’s really nothing,” David joked in the video. “It’ll be a total waste of your time. There’s not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do, but, you could consider bowling.”

David is most well known for his creation of the TV sitcom “Seinfeld,” of which he was head writer and executive producer for the first seven seasons, according to IMDb. He then went on to create the TV show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” where he stars as a somewhat fictional version of himself.

IMDb said David has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for “Seinfeld” and has been nominated for 27 Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. He also wrote briefly for Saturday Night Live and occasionally makes appearances on the show impersonating U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

After his Seattle show, David will travel to San Fransico, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Phoenix, Austin and Hollywood, Florida. More information can be found on his website.

