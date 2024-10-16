Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Renton Police asking public’s help to identify, locate rape suspect

Oct 16, 2024, 7:51 AM

renton rape...

A sketch of a man suspected of multiple counts of sexual assault, described as an approximate 44-year-old Hispanic male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dark hair, a medium build, facial hair, stubble and a noticeable scar on the side of his mouth. (Photo courtesy of the Renton Police Dperatment)

(Photo courtesy of the Renton Police Dperatment)

The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help to find a rape suspect.

Police found his DNA after a 12-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted in December of last year. The suspect’s DNA also matched evidence from a 2009 cold case in Seattle, according to KIRO Newsradio.

3-year-old child killed by car attempting to park: ‘Worst nightmare anybody could go through’

“There are many similarities between the Renton and Seattle cases,” Meeghan Black, the communications and community engagement manager for RPD, said. “Detectives are confident he didn’t just stop committing crimes for 15 years, and there could be other victims who have not come forward.”

In the 2009 case, an adult victim helped the FBI create a sketch, pictured above, describing the suspect as a 30-year-old Hispanic male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dark hair and a medium build. He also has facial hair, stubble and a noticeable scar on the side of his mouth.

He is reportedly bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, and his victims have both been Hispanic, according to RPD.

More local crime: Man arrested in random sexual assault of Bothell child

“Do you recognize the man in the sketch?” RPD posted on social media. “He’s about 14 years older now, so his hairstyle has probably changed; he may have wrinkles or glasses.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

