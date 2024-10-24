Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Washington defense attorney faces charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into jail

Oct 23, 2024, 6:17 PM

Photo: Washington defense attorney John Sheeran is accused of smuggling drugs into a King County ja...

Washington defense attorney John Sheeran is accused of smuggling drugs into a King County jail. (Photo courtesy of West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy of West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Washington defense attorney is facing federal charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into a King County jail.

According to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, 60-year-old John M. Sheeran, from Pierce County, was indicted for joining a criminal conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the King County Correctional Facility during client visits.

Sheeran was charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances, possessing and distributing methamphetamine, distributing buprenorphine and illegally using a communication facility.

Other news: Missing pregnant woman from Auburn found alive in Mexico

The attorney’s office, citing the indictment, stated Sheeran used his attorney privileges to smuggle drugs — including methamphetamine, ketamine, buprenorphine and THC — to two of his then-clients and inmates during visits to the facility.

Sheeran allegedly distributed, or had in his possession with the intent of distributing, sheets of paper that were soaked in drugs, chewing tobacco cans that swapped out the tobacco with drugs and trial clothes that had drugs concealed in the soles of the shoes.

After Sheeran allegedly smuggled the drugs into the jail, the inmates sold the drugs to other inmates for significant amounts of money.

A federal grand jury in Seattle returned an indictment charging Sheeran and four co-conspirators on October 16, according to the release. Sheeran was then arrested Monday without incident in Washington.

However, as stated in the news release, “An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Local crime: West Seattle shooting injures 1, suspect remains on the loose

Sheeran made an initial appearance in federal court Monday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Seattle.

“He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered released pending a jury trial scheduled to begin on December 20, 2024,” the attorney’s office said.

If Sheeran is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a minimum of three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

The case was investigated by the FBI and King County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Robert S. Trisotto, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, acting as Special Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

