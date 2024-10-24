$1K reward for information on accused child rapist in Pierce County
(Photo ourtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with finding an accused child rapist.
Juan Steagall-Martinez, 53 — who also goes by “John” — has been charged with one count of first-degree child rape and two counts of child molestation. Pierce County deputies claimed he sexually assaulted three young children in a mobile home park over a one-year period.
He was most recently spotted boarding a bus near Wapato Park in Tacoma.
He’s described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees this person or has information on him is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers website. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to arrest and charges filed.
Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.