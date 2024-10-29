Seattle Police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of harassing people with a knife in North Seattle. The man had been arrested and released for the same crime three days earlier.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported that last week, patrol officers were called to reports of a man brandishing a knife and threatening employees inside an auto repair shop in the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue North.

The man allegedly pulled out a knife and raised it toward the employee after trying to enter a closed section of the shop. SPD said the 59-year-old employee backed up and fell to the ground but was not injured.

Officers then found the suspect walking away from the shop. Police said he disobeyed lawful orders and ran from officers, leading to a chase on foot through rush hour traffic. When police caught up to the suspect, SPD reported he re-armed himself with a knife next to officers. Police then tased the man and arrested him.

Officers also seized multiple knives as evidence.

The department stated an officer sustained a serious leg injury during the foot chase. He was treated by the Seattle Fire Department and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for felony harassment and burglary in lieu of $75,000 bail. SPD said additional charges of obstructing a police officer may be requested.

SPD also stated the 28-year-old man was previously arrested Sunday morning for harassing three teen girls with a large combat knife.

According to police, the harassment happened in the 8500 block of Aurora Avenue North around 10:30 a.m. Officers interviewed 14-year-old victims who were “extremely frightened” and therefore developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for harassment, displaying weapons to intimidate and possession of dangerous weapons.

Officers arrested the man and seized a U.S. Marine Corps KA-BAR knife, a pocketknife, a slungshot, 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as evidence.

The man was transported to King County Jail for refusing to cooperate with medical personnel. He was subsequently transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation.

The suspect was then discharged from Harborview and successfully booked into jail. However, he was released after 26 hours.

Detectives with the Homicide and Assault Unit were assigned to the case involving the teen girls. However, detectives with the General Investigations Unit were assigned to the most recent case.

