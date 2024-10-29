Two totem poles were stolen from a tribe near Forks.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said the La Push Police Department reported two totem poles were missing from the Quileute Tribe’s 101 building.

According to the sheriff’s office, the totem poles are around 15 years old and are valued at approximately $10,000 each.

Law enforcement is looking for any relevant information as currently there are no suspects and no witnesses have come forward.

Those with information related to the stolen totem poles should contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262 or email Sergeant Hoban at sean.hoban@clallamcounty.wa.gov. Community members can also leave an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office website, by clicking here.

The Quileute Tribe is located in La Push, on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, according to the Tribe’s website. Their original territory expanded from the shores of the Pacific to the glaciers of Mount Olympus to the rivers of the rainforest.

“Much has changed since those times, but the Quileute Elders remember ‘back in the days’ when the ‘old people’ dared challenge kwalla, the mighty whale, and recounted the story of how the bayak, or raven, placed the sun in the sky,” Quileute Tribe’s website states.

The Tribe has since built a tourism industry along the beach, housing visitors who come for whale watching, surfing, fishing, hiking and storm watching.

