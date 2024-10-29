Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

2 totem poles stolen from tribe near Forks

Oct 29, 2024, 4:36 PM

Photo: Two totem poles were stolen from the Quileute Tribe tribe....

Two totem poles were stolen from the Quileute Tribe tribe. (Photos courtesy of the Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

(Photos courtesy of the Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two totem poles were stolen from a tribe near Forks.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said the La Push Police Department reported two totem poles were missing from the Quileute Tribe’s 101 building.

More crime: 53 cars broken into outside UW in less than two hours

According to the sheriff’s office, the totem poles are around 15 years old and are valued at approximately $10,000 each.

Law enforcement is looking for any relevant information as currently there are no suspects and no witnesses have come forward.

Those with information related to the stolen totem poles should contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262 or email Sergeant Hoban at sean.hoban@clallamcounty.wa.gov. Community members can also leave an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office website, by clicking here.

The Quileute Tribe is located in La Push, on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, according to the Tribe’s website. Their original territory expanded from the shores of the Pacific to the glaciers of Mount Olympus to the rivers of the rainforest.

“Much has changed since those times, but the Quileute Elders remember ‘back in the days’ when the ‘old people’ dared challenge kwalla, the mighty whale, and recounted the story of how the bayak, or raven, placed the sun in the sky,” Quileute Tribe’s website states.

Watch: Seattle police arrest man again for allegedly harrassing people with knife

The Tribe has since built a tourism industry along the beach, housing visitors who come for whale watching, surfing, fishing, hiking and storm watching.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Two totem poles were stolen from the Quileute Tribe tribe....

Julia Dallas

2 totem poles stolen from tribe near Forks

Two totem poles were stolen from the Quileute Tribe tribe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

3 hours ago

Photo: Seattle police arrested a man accused of brandishing a knife....

Julia Dallas

Watch: Seattle police arrest man again for allegedly harrassing people with knife

Seattle Police Department officers arrested a man -- who was previously arrested and released the next day -- accused of harassing people with a knife in North Seattle.

7 hours ago

A road rage incident in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning. (KIRO 7)...

Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News

Driver stabbed, another injured after road rage incident in downtown Seattle

Two people are hurt, one of whom was stabbed, after a road rage incident happened Tuesday morning in downtown Seattle, according to the city police department.

8 hours ago

U-District car break-ins...

Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest and Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

53 cars broken into outside UW in less than two hours

Seattle police report that at least 53 cars were broken into in less than two hours early Monday morning right outside UW.

10 hours ago

central district shooting...

Frank Sumrall

‘Horrific scene:’ Teen killed after being shot multiple times in Seattle

 A teenage boy was killed in a shooting within Seattle’s Central District Monday night at approximately 7 p.m.

13 hours ago

Photo: A shell gas station clerk allegedly shot at a customer....

James Lynch

Seattle gas station clerk arrested after allegedly shooting at customer

A Seattle gas station clerk is facing charges after police said he opened fire on a customer following an argument over a container of ice.

1 day ago

2 totem poles stolen from tribe near Forks