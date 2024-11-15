The weekend has returned, as it so faithfully does every week and there are plenty of things to keep in mind as you make your plans!

Kick off your holiday season with the Holiday Wine Walk up in Bellingham! This walk is tonight and will feature 18 shops that will highlight all sorts of wine from across the region! There will also be discounts at the venues, so a perfect way to knock out some holiday shopping. The fun goes from 5-8:30 and you can get tickets and details at downtownbellingham.com

At the Thumbnail Theater in Snohomish, hit the stage during their Open Mic Night! This is going on tonight with sign-ups going 6:30-7:15 with the show starting at 7:30. You’ll have time for a 2 song set or 8 minute performance, keeping it family friendly of course. Get more details at thumbnailtheater.org

Saturday is World Toilet Day and to celebrate the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center is giving you a chance to learn all about the world of toilets and sanitation! The event is free and open to all ages and includes activities like the the pooparium, toilet paper races, button making and of course the poop toss! Done with silly shaped bean bags, so no real feaces flinging. There will be plenty more games and activities from 11-3 at the Discovery Center, get details at discovergates.org

Learn about the tides and all the wildlife that is a part of our beaches during the Evening Low Tide Beach exploration in West Seattle! This free, all ages event is going down tonight at the Charles Richey Sr Viewpoint in West Seattle, between 8-10 PM. Naturalists from the Seattle Aquarium will be on site to teach you about all the cool things you’ll see like shrimp, crabs and sea stars. If you are heading to the beach, it is recomended that you bring a bright flashlight or headlight, warm clothes to stay warm and good footwear! Look for the Seattle Aquarium canopy at the beach and check out seattleaquarium.org for more details.

Speaking of cool things in nature, that’s the idea behind the new exhibit opening at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma. It’s called Field Notes: Artists Observe Nature and this exhibit features glasswork inspired by the natural world. You’ll see bugs, pinecones, rocks, leaves, bones and plenty more. Some of these pieces are so well done, you might think you are looking at are living breathing creatures! Get details at museumofglass.org

At Magnusuon Park Hanger 30 you can find the secret ingrident for your holiday feast during Gobble Up! Urban Craft Uprising is putting on this event that spotlights craft food makers offering everything from small batch food and beverages to kitchenware and decor. And of course there will be plenty to eat at the event with foodtrucks and your chance to pick up a new cookbook, maybe even a chance to speak with some of your favorite authors with hourly book signings! Check out gobbleupnorthwest.com for more information.

