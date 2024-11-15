Starting Jan. 1, Washington may halt sales of new motorhomes and large trucks powered by diesel or gasoline due to emissions regulations modeled after California’s standards.

The new rules apply to vehicles with more than 8,500 pounds gross vehicle weight, impacting most RVs, medium- to heavy-duty trucks and interstate tractor-trailers.

“This has caused quite a disruption in the industry,” Washington State Truckers Association CEO Sheri Call told KIRO Newsradio Thursday.

The changes stem from California’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) legislation, which Washington lawmakers committed to follow in 2020. The RV and trucking industries are now bracing for a major shift in sales moving forward.

Good news for drivers: SR 529 bridge set to reopen in Everett

“It’s caught us all off guard,” Will Rogers, General Manager at Poulsbo RV in Everett, told KIRO Newsradio.

It wasn’t until Oct. 23 that the full and immediate impact of the changes became clear.

On that day, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) — the agency responsible for these regulations — amended its Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) standards. The amendments require manufacturers to gradually increase the percentage of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) they sell in the state, with targets ranging from 4% to 7%.

Washington has agreed to follow the standards set by California.

Manufacturers will be restricted from selling gas- or diesel-powered vehicles over 8,500 pounds unless they first meet the ZEV sales targets. The regulations primarily target large diesel and gas-powered motorhomes, including Class A and large Class C models, aligning with Washington’s goal to phase out new gasoline vehicle sales by 2035.

“I don’t know of any manufacturers with an EV program yet,” Rogers noted, adding that all brands on his lot will be affected by these new rules.

“It’s disheartening,” he added. “We thought there was a possibility that RVs wouldn’t be affected, but it turns out they are.”

According to Rogers, the restrictions on new 2025 sales apply only to RVs with engines manufactured in 2025.

“We’re trying to keep 2024 chassis available for next year so people can still buy new diesel vehicles,” he said. “This may just increase demand for used vehicles, which will affect our business.”

The RV Industry Association reported that some manufacturers are already withdrawing from CARB-regulated markets.

Why does California dictate what Washington does?

In 2020, states were given a choice under the federal Clean Air Act: adopt federal emissions standards or California’s stricter CARB standards. Washington chose California’s standards as they align more closely with the state’s climate goals.

Federal law prevents Washington from setting its own unique emissions rules. Seventeen states adopted California’s standards, but only five — including Washington — adopted CARB’s rules nearly verbatim.

CARB’s Oct. 24 decision sent RV and trucking businesses in those five states into shock. Call said the trucking industry is also facing the same dilemma.

“It’s a mandate on manufacturers to sell to their dealers or directly to the public a certain percentage of zero-emission vehicles before they can sell a legacy vehicle,” Call said.

She added the state has not fully considered the ramifications of restricting heavy-duty truck sales.

More on WA roads: WSDOT to address State Route 7’s growth spurt

“Many companies have business plans that include trucks crossing into states that don’t have to follow the same rules, or setting up EV charging stations,” she said. “Many of my members are essentially shrinking their footprint in Washington and planning to buy and license vehicles outside of the state.”

People can buy and license a gas or diesel RV or heavy-duty truck in Idaho or Montana, where the CARB regulations are not in place. Washington would allow that vehicle to be registered as a used vehicle after it has crossed the 7,500-mile threshold.

“They (Washington) are desperately trying to create a market for these vehicles that doesn’t exist,” Call said.

“I think it’s a threat to our supply chain,” she concluded. “If we thought we had a driver shortage before, just wait until we have a truck shortage.”

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt‘s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/mattmarkovich