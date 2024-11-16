Police arrested three suspects, including an eleven-year-old boy, in a series of south Seattle convenience store and gas station armed robberies.

Police used a helicopter and K9 patrols to chase down the trio after a long chase that started in Tukwila and ended on Seattle’s First Hill.

Investigators say the suspects are responsible for a chain of armed robberies over a 15-hour period that started just after 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say the two men and the boy wore masks and dark clothing, and walked into at least five businesses with guns.

They allegedly stole merchandise and cash, then drove off in stolen vehicles.

The armed robberies took place at convenience stores in West Seattle, High Point, Georgetown, the Rainier Valley and Tukwila.

Four of the robberies happened before 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say during those robberies, the suspects flashed weapons toward the clerks, sometimes demanding cash, before driving off in a stolen blue Kia sedan.

Later officers recovered the car near 16th Avenue South and East Marginal Way S.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle being driven erratically before it hit a curb.

Officers discovered the sedan was undriveable. The owner had not yet reported it as stolen.

Hours later, around 8:30 Friday evening, police say the two men, ages 21 and 19, and the eleven year old struck again, in Tukwila, in another armed robbery.

Tukwila police began a long chase, pursuing the men and boy in a stolen silver Hyundai, all the way to central Seattle.

Police say the pursuit went through several jurisdictions and involved several police agencies, including the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.

The two men and the boy stopped and ran from the Hyundai on Seattle’s First Hill, near Spring Street and Harvard Avenue.

Officers from Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group (CRG) South, East and Southwest Precincts arrived to assist with the arrests.

The CRG was formed in 2020 to help meet the city’s growing public safety needs. Officers work city wide to enhance response to 911 emergencies.

A Seattle K9 Unit also helped contained the area with the assistance of the sheriff’s department’s Guardian One helicopter.

King County Sheriff K9 units and Tukwila officers also assisted.

All three suspects were taken into custody without a struggle.

Police did not recover any guns.

Officers booked the two men into the King County Jail. The eleven-year-old boy was booked into Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

It’s likely all three suspects are facing robbery charges.

The first four robberies occurred in the following locations:

At 5:25 a.m., in the 7200 block of East Marginal Way S.

At 5:37 a.m., in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue S.

At 6:40 a.m., in the 7500 block of 35th Avenue SW.

At 6:50 a.m., in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW.

If you have any information about any of these armed robberies, contact the Seattle Police Department on its Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

