CRIME BLOTTER

Chinatown-International District robbery turns violent, one woman injured in shooting

Nov 18, 2024, 6:55 AM

Seattle Police respond to the crime scene in the Chinatown-International District. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are investigating a robbery that seriously injured a woman in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The robbery occurred just before midnight on South Jackson Street.

When police units arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in serious, but stable condition, as of this reporting.

“Based on the investigation, officers determined two unidentified suspects entered the business and demanded money,” SPD stated in an official statement. “There was an altercation between the suspects and the victim, and a shot was fired, striking the woman.”

The suspects then fled the scene with stolen cash.

If anyone has any information regarding the Chinatown-International District robbery, please call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here

Crime Blotter

