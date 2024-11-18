KIRO Newsradio hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin tackled the modern dilemma of digital clutter and its impact on mental health.

“Hey, if you get your phone nearby, check out your phone and tell us. How many messes do you have stored up right now?” Gee asked listeners of “The Gee and Ursula Show,” revealing his own staggering count of 63,513 unopened emails and nearly 92,000 photos. “You might have an issue here,” Ursula joked.

The conversation took a serious turn as they discussed an article highlighting the stress and anxiety caused by digital hoarding. Clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Albers explained to CNN that the accumulation of emails, photos, and open tabs can trigger feelings of overload. Another psychologist from UCLA noted that this behavior is often driven by a fear of needing information in the future and not being able to find it.

Ursula shared her strategies for managing digital clutter, including unsubscribing from emails and performing mass deletions. “It’s kind of like the same thing you do with your closet,” she said. “If you haven’t used it in a couple of years, even if you’ve lost the weight, you’re not gonna want that clothing.”

Listeners chimed in with their own experiences, and Gee noted the benefits of plausible deniability when it comes to unopened emails. “You can say, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t get your management memo. I just don’t open my emails. I’ve got too many of them.'”

The discussion resonated with many listeners, who texted in to share their own battles with digital clutter. One listener from Mount Vernon pointed out, “Having 63,000 unopened emails means I might be missing out on that investment opportunity from Nigerian royalty.”

Gee and Ursula also touched on the psychological aspects of digital hoarding. Dr. Albers emphasized that the habit is often motivated by anxiety and the fear of losing important information. “It’s a challenging cycle to break,” she said, “but recognizing the issue is the first step towards managing it.”

Ursula offered practical advice for listeners feeling overwhelmed by their digital mess. “One of the ways I manage it is by hitting unsubscribe. Sometimes, when I’m just bored, I will hit unsubscribe to a bunch of different emails,” she explained. “It helps reduce the clutter and makes it easier to find the emails that actually matter.”

Gee shared his own approach to dealing with the constant influx of digital information. “I turn off all notifications. I have none of the little badges that show how many emails I have,” he said. “The one I can’t get away with, though, is text messages. If I don’t have that badge on, I won’t see I have a new text message.”

The hosts also discussed the idea of performing a digital purge, similar to cleaning out a closet. “If you haven’t used it in a couple of years, even if you’ve lost the weight, you’re not gonna want that clothing,” Ursula said. “It’s the same with digital items. If you haven’t needed it in a while, it’s probably safe to delete it.”

As the segment came to a close, Gee and Ursula reflected on the importance of managing digital clutter for mental well-being. “It’s all about finding a balance,” Gee said. “We live in a digital age, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. But with a few simple strategies, we can keep the clutter under control and reduce the stress it causes.”

