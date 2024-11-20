What highways, state routes are closed due to the bomb cyclone?

A plethora of roads, highways and streets have been blocked and littered with debris following last night’s bomb cyclone that swept across the Pacific Northwest.

Transportation and maintenance crews are currently working to clear roads and make any necessary repairs. As of 6 a.m. Nov. 20, here are the current conditions of major thoroughfares affected by the storm.

State Route 9

State Route 9 (SR 9) between Sedro-Woolley and Wickersham (milepost 60 to milepost 66) is closed due to downed trees and powerlines.

“There is no estimate when NB & SB traffic will reopen,” the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated. “Please seek alternate routes and add time to your travel plans.”

Fully blocking due to downed trees/powerlines, no ETA for reopening:

– SR 20 at Ensley Road (MP 77) in Hamilton

– SR 9 are closed between Sedro-Woolley and Wickersham (MP 60-66) ➡️Crews are busy trying to clean up from the storm & make repairs. Please delay travels, if possible https://t.co/VusTVsvakZ pic.twitter.com/RGnLAUydKT — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) November 20, 2024

There is no current ETA for reopening SR 9, as of this reporting.

State Route 20

State Route 20 (SR 20) is blocked entirely due to debris at Ensley Road (milepost 77) in Hamilton.

“Crews are busy trying to clean up from the storm & make repairs,” WSDOT said. “Please delay travels, if possible.”

State Route 164

State Route 164 (SR 164) is closed in both directions (east and west) near Southeast 368th Place (milepost 5) early Wednesday after fallen trees and downed power lines southeast of Auburn were spotted and identified by WSDOT repair crews. There is no ETA to reopen the road, as of this reporting.

EB & WB SR 164 are blocked at SE 368th Pl (MP 5) southeast of Auburn due to fallen trees and downed power lines. We have no estimate when the road will reopen. People traveling through the area should seek alternate routes and add time to their travel plans. pic.twitter.com/btlUal1gTg — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 20, 2024

State Route 18

State Route 18 (SR 18) is still closed after initially being shut down by WSDOT on Nov. 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The state route is still closed in both directions between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road near the Tiger Mountain summit. Multiple downed trees have been spotted on the highway.

UPDATE 9:07pm: We still do have an estimate when SR 18 will reopen over #TigerMtn summit. It closed to EB & WB traffic between I-90 and Iss-Hob Road earlier due to multiple downed trees in the area. Please continue to use alternate routes. https://t.co/BgG21IjLxt pic.twitter.com/bKpGqXRcCx — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 20, 2024

Interstate 405

Traffic heading north on Interstate 405 (I-405) was shut down after a downed tree blocked four lanes of the highway Tuesday night just south of Interstate 90 (I-90t. Crews removed the tree and reopened the highway at approximately 12 a.m.

