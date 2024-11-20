Close
What highways, state routes are closed due to the bomb cyclone?

Nov 20, 2024, 6:04 AM | Updated: 7:07 am

SR 18, currently closed, near the Tiger Mountain summit. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A plethora of roads, highways and streets have been blocked and littered with debris following last night’s bomb cyclone that swept across the Pacific Northwest.

Transportation and maintenance crews are currently working to clear roads and make any necessary repairs. As of 6 a.m. Nov. 20, here are the current conditions of major thoroughfares affected by the storm.

More on the PNW’s bomb cyclone: ‘Multiple day outage’ expected as hundreds of thousands have lost power in Western Washington

State Route 9

State Route 9 (SR 9) between Sedro-Woolley and Wickersham (milepost 60 to milepost 66) is closed due to downed trees and powerlines.

“There is no estimate when NB & SB traffic will reopen,” the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated. “Please seek alternate routes and add time to your travel plans.”

There is no current ETA for reopening SR 9, as of this reporting.

More on the storm: At least 1 killed as falling trees cause multiple issues in Western Washington

State Route 20

State Route 20 (SR 20) is blocked entirely due to debris at Ensley Road (milepost 77) in Hamilton.

“Crews are busy trying to clean up from the storm & make repairs,” WSDOT said. “Please delay travels, if possible.”

State Route 164

State Route 164 (SR 164) is closed in both directions (east and west) near Southeast 368th Place (milepost 5) early Wednesday after fallen trees and downed power lines southeast of Auburn were spotted and identified by WSDOT repair crews. There is no ETA to reopen the road, as of this reporting.

State Route 18

State Route 18 (SR 18) is still closed after initially being shut down by WSDOT on Nov. 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The state route is still closed in both directions between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road near the Tiger Mountain summit. Multiple downed trees have been spotted on the highway.

Cliff Mass: Atmospheric bomb revved up very rapidly,’ hit Washington

Interstate 405

Traffic heading north on Interstate 405 (I-405) was shut down after a downed tree blocked four lanes of the highway Tuesday night just south of Interstate 90 (I-90t. Crews removed the tree and reopened the highway at approximately 12 a.m.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

What highways, state routes are closed due to the bomb cyclone?