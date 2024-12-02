Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DAVE ROSS

‘Dont’ cut a cent:’ Dave Ross on why the national debt never gets under control

Dec 2, 2024, 6:31 AM

national debt...

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo: Brandon Bell, Getty Images)

(Photo: Brandon Bell, Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


KIRO Newsradio Host

Donald Trump’s new treasury secretary is considered a fiscal hawk who will cut whatever it takes to get the national debt under control — a debt that now exceeds $36 trillion. But it’s a promise we’ve heard before. EVERY president says it has to be done. And yet, it never is.

Which is why every four years or so, I dig this song out of the archives to remind us why it never gets done:

More on Dave Ross: Dave Ross, Colleen O’Brien retiring after co-hosting ‘Seattle’s Morning News’ for a decade

DON’T CUT A CENT

America’s upset

At this big bodacious debt

We wonder how much longer we’ll survive?

The government’s finances

Could make you wet your pantses

The people with the pitchforks have arrived

Well, you can cut the schools

You can cut the public pools

Cut the onions, cut the mustard

Cut the sauce,

You can cut away the fat,

Fire every bureaucrat

But there’s a line that you had better never cross.

Don’t cut a cent

From my entitlement

I’m worried that you’re gettin’ mighty close

“Cause if you cut a cent from my entitlement

You can kiss your re-election adios

Oh, each retiree

In the double-A-R-P

Has a very simple message to convey

That whoever cuts a cent

Of my entitlement

Gonna find a big surprise election day!

Oh Mr. President

You can go and cut my rent,

Or you can cut my hair or even cut my lawn

You cut anything you please

You can even cut the cheese

But you cut my entitlement

And you gone.

More from Dave Ross: Voters weren’t just voting for change, they were voting for a hormone

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave Ross

national debt...

Dave Ross

‘Dont’ cut a cent:’ Dave Ross on why the national debt never gets under control

The national debt now exceeds $36 trillion, and every president says it has to be under control. And yet, it never is.

4 seconds ago

voters hormone...

Dave Ross

Ross: Voters weren’t just voting for change, they were voting for a hormone

The more I read the post-election analysis, the more I’m convinced voters weren’t just voting for a change – they were voting for a hormone.

7 days ago

ross o'brien...

Frank Sumrall

Dave Ross, Colleen O’Brien retiring after co-hosting ‘Seattle’s Morning News’ for a decade

Dave Ross and Colleen O'Brien, the co-hosts of "Seattle's Morning News" on KIRO Newsradio are both leaving the show.

11 days ago

election day...

Dave Ross

Dave Ross: Election Day and Decision Day are two separate things

Tomorrow is Election Day – that’s what the calendar says. But there are two problems with the term "Election Day."

28 days ago

negative political ads...

Dave Ross

Dave Ross: How I learned to stop worrying and love negative political ads

People say they hate negative political ads, but the reality is conflict is the soul of drama, and negative ads work.

1 month ago

FILE - People attack the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, F...

Dave Ross

Dave Ross: ‘The Love Fest’ that was also known as ‘The Insurrection’

“There was also a love fest between the police, the capitol police, and the people that walked down to the capitol," Donald Trump said.

1 month ago

‘Dont’ cut a cent:’ Dave Ross on why the national debt never gets under control