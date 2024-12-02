‘Dont’ cut a cent:’ Dave Ross on why the national debt never gets under control
Dec 2, 2024, 6:31 AM
(Photo: Brandon Bell, Getty Images)
Donald Trump’s new treasury secretary is considered a fiscal hawk who will cut whatever it takes to get the national debt under control — a debt that now exceeds $36 trillion. But it’s a promise we’ve heard before. EVERY president says it has to be done. And yet, it never is.
Which is why every four years or so, I dig this song out of the archives to remind us why it never gets done:
DON’T CUT A CENT
America’s upset
At this big bodacious debt
We wonder how much longer we’ll survive?
The government’s finances
Could make you wet your pantses
The people with the pitchforks have arrived
Well, you can cut the schools
You can cut the public pools
Cut the onions, cut the mustard
Cut the sauce,
You can cut away the fat,
Fire every bureaucrat
But there’s a line that you had better never cross.
Don’t cut a cent
From my entitlement
I’m worried that you’re gettin’ mighty close
“Cause if you cut a cent from my entitlement
You can kiss your re-election adios
Oh, each retiree
In the double-A-R-P
Has a very simple message to convey
That whoever cuts a cent
Of my entitlement
Gonna find a big surprise election day!
Oh Mr. President
You can go and cut my rent,
Or you can cut my hair or even cut my lawn
You cut anything you please
You can even cut the cheese
But you cut my entitlement
And you gone.
