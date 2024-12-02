‘Dont’ cut a cent:’ Dave Ross on why the national debt never gets under control

Donald Trump’s new treasury secretary is considered a fiscal hawk who will cut whatever it takes to get the national debt under control — a debt that now exceeds $36 trillion. But it’s a promise we’ve heard before. EVERY president says it has to be done. And yet, it never is.

Which is why every four years or so, I dig this song out of the archives to remind us why it never gets done:

More on Dave Ross: Dave Ross, Colleen O’Brien retiring after co-hosting ‘Seattle’s Morning News’ for a decade

DON’T CUT A CENT America’s upset At this big bodacious debt We wonder how much longer we’ll survive? The government’s finances Could make you wet your pantses The people with the pitchforks have arrived Well, you can cut the schools You can cut the public pools Cut the onions, cut the mustard Cut the sauce, You can cut away the fat, Fire every bureaucrat But there’s a line that you had better never cross. Don’t cut a cent From my entitlement I’m worried that you’re gettin’ mighty close “Cause if you cut a cent from my entitlement You can kiss your re-election adios Oh, each retiree In the double-A-R-P Has a very simple message to convey That whoever cuts a cent Of my entitlement Gonna find a big surprise election day! Oh Mr. President You can go and cut my rent, Or you can cut my hair or even cut my lawn You cut anything you please You can even cut the cheese But you cut my entitlement And you gone.

More from Dave Ross: Voters weren’t just voting for change, they were voting for a hormone

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/thedaveross