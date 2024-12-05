15-year-old shot and killed in West Seattle with no known suspects

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Seattle, and now the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating the homicide.

At 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, SPD patrol officers responded to reports of screams and gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, responding officers found a victim shot near High Point Commons Park on a residential street.

More local crime: Residents suspect a serial dog killer on Whidbey Island

According to the SPD, the boy had been shot once in the stomach. Paramedics on the scene provided immediate First-Aid until the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) took the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

The teenager later succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital, police confirmed.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives found a single shell casing and a gun while processing the crime scene, noting that the shooting suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before police arrived. No suspect information is known and no arrests have been made yet, according to KIRO 7.

Rantz exclusive: SPD staffing is dire, but union warns of new looming crisis

It is not known what events led to the shooting, or if the shooting was random, as of this reporting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.