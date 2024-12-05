Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Vehicle fire shuts down multiple lanes on I-5 in Everett

Dec 5, 2024, 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:59 am

vehicle fire I-5...

Screenshot of WSDOT cameras capturing the vehicle fire on I-5 in Everett. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A vehicle fire broke out on southward Interstate 5 (I-5), just south of State Route 529 (SR 529) near milepost 197 in Everett.

All the lanes have reopened just before 8 a.m., but a even-mile backup remains for travelers and commuters on the highway.

More from Chokepoints: Will 2025 be the year of pay-by-mile?

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

vehicle fire I-5...

Frank Sumrall

Vehicle fire shuts down multiple lanes on I-5 in Everett

A vehicle fire broke out on southward Interstate 5 (I-5), just south of State Route 529 (SR 529) near milepost 197 in Everett.

51 minutes ago

pay-by-mile...

Chris Sullivan

Will 2025 be the year of pay-by-mile?

The state has been testing and researching a pay-by-mile system to fund road maintenance and preservation for years.

2 hours ago

sr 520 montlake project...

Chris Sullivan

WSDOT begins work to finish SR 520 Montlake Project

Just as the SR 520 Montlake Project is about to wrap up, work is already underway on the final piece of the plan, getting across Portage Bay to I-5.

2 days ago

sr 99 sea-tac des moines...

Nate Connors

SR 99 traffic snarls expected between Sea-Tac/Des Moines through Summer 2025

On Dec. 2, WSDOT begins a six-month rehabilitation project to improve a section of SR 99 through the Sea-Tac airport and Des Moines.

3 days ago

Image: A line of cars attempt to get through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport departures ar...

Sam Campbell

Traffic leading up to Sea-Tac Airport snarled due to a ‘security incident’

Fliers and their families ran into traffic outside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for the second consecutive morning Wednesday.

8 days ago

Photo: Sea-Tac Airport during the holiday travel season....

Julia Dallas

Hacks to get through Sea-Tac Airport during holiday weekend

Perry Cooper with the Port of Seattle joined "The Gee and Ursula Show" on KIRO Newsradio Tuesday and shared several tips that could save visitors from missing their flights.

8 days ago

Vehicle fire shuts down multiple lanes on I-5 in Everett