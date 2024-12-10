Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Bellevue bomb squad called in, robots deployed for suspicious car outside mall

Dec 10, 2024, 1:19 PM | Updated: 2:26 pm

Bellevue Police Department's bomb squad is investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot at Crossroads Mall. (Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police)

Bellevue Police Department’s (BPD) bomb squad is investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot at Crossroads Mall.

The department reported a person of interest may be associated with the car and said anyone who sees him is asked to call BPD or 911.

The car is currently being investigated.

MyNW crime: Chinese citizen pleads guilty to abduction, assault of Bellevue man as part of human smuggling ring

KIRO Newsradio said reporters were asked to move back as the car is assessed.

Robots were also deployed to analyze the vehicle.

Police said a security guard at a nearby store told them the car was left running all night.

“He thought what he had was a stolen vehicle that had been left running all night,” BPD Officer Seth Tyler told KIRO Newsradio.

When officers arrived at the scene Tuesday morning the car had run out of gas, but officers spotted recording devices mounted inside and outside the vehicle. They said they also found some concerning notes that caused them to call in the bomb squad.

“There were several cell phones left inside and some couple of notes in the front dash that were concerning enough to the officers that they cordoned off the area and contacted the bomb squad,” Tyler shared.

Other news: Puyallup woman arrested for attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old in a waiting room

Most of the stores east of the mall are closed.

“To include the Dick’s Drive-In, the Planet Fitness and the Edgeworks climbing gym,” Tyler said.

However, the Crossroads Mall is open and the food court is open.

“It’s just directly in this immediate vicinity that is closed,” explained Tyler.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo and Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

