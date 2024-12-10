Bellevue Police Department’s (BPD) bomb squad is investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot at Crossroads Mall.

The department reported a person of interest may be associated with the car and said anyone who sees him is asked to call BPD or 911.

Bellevue Police would like to talk to this man, Robert Frost of Colorado Springs, CO, who may be associated with the suspicious vehicle at the crossroads mall that resulted in a bomb squad response. Contact Bellevue PD or call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/oudDgbejJT — The Bellevue Police Department (WA) (@BvuePD) December 10, 2024

The car is currently being investigated.

He’s on his way to the car. We’ll learn shortly if there is any explosive or if this was a false alarm. https://t.co/mKjkmUKN7F pic.twitter.com/b8tzxPLoSK — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) December 10, 2024

KIRO Newsradio said reporters were asked to move back as the car is assessed.

NOW: Bellevue police have moved reporters back once again as they fear the suspicious car at Crossroads Mall could blow once prodded by robots. pic.twitter.com/3SGOKVPYs8 — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) December 10, 2024

Robots were also deployed to analyze the vehicle.

Videos of the robots checking the car. Taken by KIRO Newsradio reporter @HeySamCampbell pic.twitter.com/jydRV3gJZt — KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM🎙 (@KIRONewsradio) December 10, 2024

Police said a security guard at a nearby store told them the car was left running all night.

“He thought what he had was a stolen vehicle that had been left running all night,” BPD Officer Seth Tyler told KIRO Newsradio.

When officers arrived at the scene Tuesday morning the car had run out of gas, but officers spotted recording devices mounted inside and outside the vehicle. They said they also found some concerning notes that caused them to call in the bomb squad.

“There were several cell phones left inside and some couple of notes in the front dash that were concerning enough to the officers that they cordoned off the area and contacted the bomb squad,” Tyler shared.

Most of the stores east of the mall are closed.

“To include the Dick’s Drive-In, the Planet Fitness and the Edgeworks climbing gym,” Tyler said.

However, the Crossroads Mall is open and the food court is open.

“It’s just directly in this immediate vicinity that is closed,” explained Tyler.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo and Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest