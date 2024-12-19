A Seattle Police Department (SPD) officer has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine as part of a penalty tied to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman walking through a South Lake Union crosswalk in January 2023.

Officials said SPD Officer Kevin Dave was responding alongside the Seattle Fire Department to a 911 call of a reported overdose. Dave had been driving at 74 miles per hour before striking Jaahnvi Kandula in the Dexter Avenue and Thomas Street crosswalk, according to an SPD investigation. Investigators confirmed the officer’s lights were flashing and the siren was being toggled on and off as he approached the intersection.

The agreement, filed Wednesday in Seattle Municipal Court, comes more than 9 months after City Attorney Ann Davison’s office filed the charge of second-degree negligent driving against Dave.

“This is frustrating for a lot of people,” said Mark Lindquist, a former prosecutor for Pierce County who now runs his own private law firm. “They’re wondering, ‘How do you kill someone and walk away with just a fine?’ The answer is that the city can’t charge felonies.”

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office previously decided not to charge Dave with a crime. The prosecuting attorney said there was no evidence he drove with disregard for the safety of others.

“The city charged the highest crime it could – negligent driving – and collected the highest fine it could — $5,000,” he said. “That’s all the city can really do.”

Lindquist described the court’s filing as Dave pleading guilty or “no contest” to the traffic infraction.

In addition to the fine, Dave will have to avoid any serious traffic offenses for one year – such as any moving violations that cause a crash, DUI or reckless driving. But his license will not be suspended, as once was threatened by the city, so long as he fulfills his side of the agreement. He will have to complete what the court records refer to as an “8-hour traffic safety course.”

“For a police officer, that class is a bit of a joke,” Lindquist remarked.

He criticized the agreement, saying it will “baffle” much of the public, but he suggested Kandula’s family could later see justice through a civil lawsuit.

