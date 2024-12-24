What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Washington?

Christmas Day is almost here. But before running out the door for those last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, tree trimmings ahead of Santa’s visit, or final, forgotten ingredients for that big dinner or delicious dessert, it’s worth making sure the stores you’re headed to are still open.

Businesses closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day but many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early for the coming holiday. Operations can also vary by location. When in doubt, potential customers should call ahead or look up more specific schedules for their neighborhood spots online.

Is the local bank in Washington open?

U.S. stock markets and banks across the U.S. will be open on Christmas Eve.

However, they will be closed on Christmas Day as it is a Federal Reserve banking holiday. Online banking services and ATMs will be available as usual, however.

The stock market also will be closed on Christmas Day.

Will government offices be open?

Government offices and courts are open on Christmas Eve. However, many are expected to close early. So, it is recommended people who need to visit those offices call ahead to make sure they’re open. Those offices will be closed on Christmas Day.

Most schools have already begun their Christmas or winter breaks and won’t be open.

Public libraries also will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Will mail and packages be delivered?

Mail and packages will be delivered on Christmas Eve. In addition, post offices will be open.

Christmas Day is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), so it won’t be picking up or delivering mail. Post offices also will be closed.

As USA Today noted, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery service. But UPS Express Critical service is available. Users should check their local UPS store hours, as many area locations will be closed.

Most FedEx services will also be closed, though FedEx Custom Critical will be open for crucial shipments, USA Today explained.

Will I get my Amazon package on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Amazon warehouses are open and deliveries will be made on Christmas Eve. However, some warehouses may elect to close early that day.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest Monday warehouses will be closed and deliveries will not be made on Christmas Day. As part of that, it’s also worth noting same-day delivery isn’t available on Christmas Day, Amazon states on its website.

Articles published on the websites of ShipScience and ParcelPath, companies that focus on the shipping industry, explain Amazon warehouses are closed most major holidays, including Christmas Day.

People who are not Amazon Prime members and who haven’t already ordered their packages won’t get their packages by Dec. 24. Prime members should consider the delivery schedule outlined on Yahoo! to get their packages by Christmas Eve.

Is Costco open?

Costco will be open on Christmas Eve. Many of the company’s clubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which means they close earlier than they normally do.

The chain’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day is one of the seven holidays when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses. Also, note locations will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Is Target open?

Target will be open on Christmas Eve. Stores will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a fact sheet on the company website.

The chain’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day, the same fact sheet reads.

Is Walmart open?

The retail chain’s locations will be open for limited and varied hours on Christmas Eve. They will close at 6 p.m.

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day.

Customers can search for locations here or view the 66 locations across the state of Washington here.

Seattle residents will have to go to Bellevue, Renton or Lynnwood to find their closest Walmart.

Are Kroger stores open?

Most of the grocery chain’s stores and fuel centers will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m., according to a note on the company website. In addition, pharmacies will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Check your local store’s hours here.

All of the Kroger stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Safeway stores will be open on Christmas Eve. An online search of the chain’s website by MyNorthwest editors indicates locations in Western Washington will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The online search also showed Safeway stores in Western Washington will be open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. But the pharmacies will be closed.

Albertsons stores will be open on Christmas Eve. The few locations that remain in Western Washington will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On Christmas Day, Albertsons stores in Western Washington will be open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. But the pharmacies will be closed.

There are 186 Safeway stores in the state of Washington. Head here to see your local Safeway hours.

There are 14 Albertsons locations in Washington. Visit here to see where those stores are located and their hours.

Is Whole Foods open?

Stores will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a spokesperson confirmed to MyNorthwest. Head here to see your local store’s hours.

The grocery store chain will be closed on Christmas Day.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

The grocery store chain’s stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a spokesperson confirmed in an email to MyNorthwest.

Trader Joe’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

Head here to find your local store if you need to go out before the holiday.

Is Walgreens open?

The drug store chain’s stores will be open during regular business hours on Christmas Eve, according to a statement on the “Walgreens Holiday Hub” page. Pharmacy hours will vary by location.

Most Walgreens stores will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Day, the company added. However, it added that most of the chain’s pharmacies will be closed.

The company also said all 24-hour stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Head here to the company’s store locator page to find the location closest to you.

Are Amazon Fresh stores open?

Amazon Fresh grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve. A spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest the stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pickup and delivery also is available — the last window on the holiday is 6-7 p.m.

The stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Head here to see where the four Amazon Fresh locations in Washington are located.

Are Sam’s Club locations open?

Sam’s Club will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which means locations will close earlier than usual.

But the chain will be closed on Christmas Day. Sam’s Club is closed for four holidays per year: Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Other stores that will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve

The following is a rundown of some of the nation’s largest chains that are open on Christmas Eve, according to multiple sources, including Axios and USA Today.

Note that hours will likely be limited and will vary depending on the chain and location. Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead of time before visiting their nearest store:

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar Tree

GameStop

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Office Depot and Office Max

Petco: Stores will close at 7 p.m., a spokesperson confirmed to MyNorthwest.

PetSmart

Ross

Staples

TJ Maxx

Which stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day?

The Seattle Times has compiled a list of restaurants in the city of Seattle and in several other Western Washington cities outside Seattle that are accepting walk-ins or still have reservations available for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most retail chains will be closed on Christmas Day. However, a few stores will be open and there are a number of restaurants and fast-food chains that will be open in some capacity.

The following is a rundown of some of the other large chains that are open on Christmas Day, multiple sources, including Axios and USA Today, report. Potential chain restaurant patrons can expect some locations to be closed or open with limited hours. Going further, some open locations will operate with limited menus.

7-Eleven

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Burger King

CVS: Hours will vary. Many stores will be open regular hours but some locations are closed or have reduced hours, according to Axios. An online search by MyNorthwest editors indicates four of the six Seattle locations will be open on Christmas Day.

Denny’s

Domino’s

IHOP

McDonald’s

Papa John’s

Popeyes

Red Lobster

Starbucks: An online search of the chain’s website by MyNorthwest editors indicates some Seattle and other Western Washington stores will be open Wednesday. However, operating hours will vary significantly by location and will differ from the daily schedules customers are accustomed to seeing.

Subway: All locations are independently owned and operated. So, interested consumers should check the chain’s website to ensure their local store is open.

TGI Fridays

Wendy’s

Restaurant chains that will be closed on Christmas Day include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Taco Bell and The Olive Garden, Axios reports. USA Today noted Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., restaurants are also closed.

Contributing: The Associated Press