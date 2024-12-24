Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle police arrest man accused of stabbing customer

Dec 23, 2024, 6:29 PM

A Seattle Police Department vehicle. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Officers responded to a seemingly random stabbing in Seattle on Monday.

Seattle Police Department Detective Brian Pritchard with the public affairs department confirmed to MyNorthwest 911 received reports of a stabbing inside a business in the 3800 block of Rainier Avenue South, near the Rainier Valley Square shopping area, at 2:39 p.m.

More local crime: Suspect in stabbing death of Metro bus driver in Seattle charged with murder

Pritchard said when officers arrived at the business, they found a 37-year-old man outside the store suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Police provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department got there. The man was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Pritchard.

Officers then went into the store and found a 57-year-old man allegedly trying to get into a storage room where an employee had locked themselves in. Pritchard said police quickly took the suspect into custody without incident.

Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the store and appeared to be in a crisis. Then, a short time later, the victim came into the store. There was a brief non-confrontational conversation between the two before the suspect allegedly pulled a knife from his jacket and stabbed the victim in the chest.

Other news: 2 injured after being hit by car in Puyallup

The victim then ran out of the store to escape the suspect and the suspect stayed inside where he was later taken into custody, reported Pritchard.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault. However, Pritchard noted this is an initial report and the investigation is ongoing.

