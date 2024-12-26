Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Snohomish County deputies looking for suspect in Christmas shooting

Dec 26, 2024, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

Deputies are looking for this man allegedly connected to a shooting in Gold Bar. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on a 58-year-old man accused of shooting another man on Christmas in Gold Bar.

Bryan Waltner is accused of shooting an acquaintance, reported Snohomish County deputies.

More crime: Seattle police arrest man accused of stabbing customer

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, East County deputies responded to a shooting around 1:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Croft Avenue in Gold Bar on Wednesday.

Waltner allegedly shot a 48-year-old man during a verbal argument and then left the scene on foot. The wounded man was transported to Providence, reported deputies.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between two acquaintances,” the Facebook post stated.

Other news: Suspect in stabbing death of Metro bus driver in Seattle charged with murder

East patrol deputies are working to find Waltner. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 425-388-3845. If someone has immediate information on Waltner, deputies said to call 911.

The sheriff’s office noted this is an active investigation.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

