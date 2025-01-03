Close
Plenty of rain and inclement weather in store for Western WA this weekend

Jan 3, 2025, 7:48 AM

Traffic drives through standing water on Porter in Fife, Washinigton. (Photo: Stephen Brashear, Getty Images)

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

The first weekend of the new year is expected to offer some rain and inclement weather both in the Western Washington lowlands and in the mountains. A pair of Pacific weather systems are poised to swing onshore and offer this early January wet weather, which will be particularly significant for the remainder of those returning from the holidays.

The first weather system is expected to spread rain northward across Western Washington Friday throughout the day. The following system is on track to swing onshore with more rain later Saturday. In the wake of this system, decreasing showers with some sun breaks are forecasted on Sunday.

More weather updates: Expect ‘measurable’ rain throughout Western WA all week to kick off new year

Temperatures will be rather seasonal through the weekend, with highs in the mid- and upper-40s, while lows will range from the upper-30s to mid-40s.

In the Cascades, the expected weather will likely be more challenging. Enough cold air moving westward through passes will present the possibility of freezing rain mixed with snow both on Friday and Saturday. Snow levels will rise and fall with each passing weather system, springing from 3,000 to 4,500 feet. Additional new snow amounts through Saturday are expected to be in the 5-to-10-inch range. Higher elevation locations, such as the volcanoes, may receive as much as 12-to-18 inches of fresh snow.

Cascade highway motorists should prepare for the likelihood of winter weather driving conditions through the weekend. During the holiday period, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had to close Snoqualmie Pass a few times due to the need to not only clear the fresh snow, but to also remove spinouts and stalls by ill-prepared drivers. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) was there to issue tickets for those not using chains when posted, or even carrying chains as required by law.

More from Ted Buehner: A poetic look back at the weather experienced in 2024

Heading into early next week, higher pressure aloft is forecasted to build over Western Washington for drier weather. This period of quieter weather, when many will return to work, should offer a respite following the past few weeks of more inclement weather.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X

Plenty of rain and inclement weather in store for Western WA this weekend