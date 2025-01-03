(Images: Harrell and Diaz courtesy of The Seattle Channel; the patch image courtesy of KIRO 7; MyNorthwest photo compilation)

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has called for significant changes within the Seattle Police Department (SPD) following a detailed investigation into allegations of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

In a letter Harrell sent to the Seattle City Council on Dec. 30, the mayor reveals not only troubling findings about SPD’s handling of harassment cases but also the role of former SPD Chief Adrian Diaz in a scandal that has shaken the department.

The investigation was initiated after multiple reports of sexual harassment and gender discrimination within SPD, including claims made against Diaz.

Marcella Fleming Reed, an expert in workplace harassment and discrimination, conducted the investigation. It was commissioned earlier in 2024.

Her findings reveal serious flaws in how SPD has dealt with these issues in the past.

Rising number of EEO complaints

One key finding from the investigation was the dramatic rise in Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaints within SPD over the past few years.

According to the report, SPD received 21 employee complaints in 2019, 30 in 2020, and 42 in 2021.

While the number dipped to 25 in 2022 and again in 2023 to 23, by the first nine months of 2024, SPD had already received 42 complaints, with the projected annual total suggesting a 144% increase over 2023.

The investigation revealed that many individuals within SPD acknowledged the increase in complaints but were unable to explain why it was happening or what might be driving the rise.

Concerns were expressed this higher volume of internal complaints had become the “new normal” for the department.

This dramatic uptick in complaints signals potential underlying issues within the department, possibly tied to a toxic culture or inadequate handling of past complaints.

Harrell letter to Seattle City Council on SPD investigation — 12302024 by scoogan on Scribd

The role of former SPD Chief Adrian Diaz

Perhaps the most significant revelation from the investigation was the involvement of Diaz.

According to the report, Diaz had received confidential information about ongoing investigations into harassment claims, which he used to pressure and manipulate witnesses.

This breach of confidentiality, combined with multiple allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination against him, ultimately led to his firing on Dec. 17.

Harrell emphasized that the decision to remove Diaz was necessary to restore trust in the police department.

The investigation into Diaz’s conduct revealed several troubling aspects of SPD’s internal processes.

Between 2020 and 2024, a number of EEO complaints, including allegations of sexual harassment, were not investigated thoroughly or were mishandled.

In some cases, investigations were never even initiated, while in others, complaints were dismissed or not substantiated, despite the serious nature of the claims.

The investigator also observed a troubling pattern within SPD involving a small group of individuals filing multiple complaints against one another, primarily related to systemic concerns of race and gender discrimination and harassment.

The investigator concluded that the recurring complaints suggested that there may be broader, underlying issues of workplace discrimination that were not being fully addressed.

However, the investigation did not directly interview those involved in filing or investigating these complaints, leaving a gap in understanding the root causes of these tensions.

One particular case highlighted by the investigation involved “Leader A,” a Black supervisor at SPD, who was reportedly targeted by subordinates due to their race.

Supervisors within the department expressed concerns that Leader A was being subjected to insubordination, largely driven by racial animus.

Despite these concerns, it appeared that the complaints were not thoroughly investigated.

This lack of action led to further complications, including allegations of retaliation and harassment from Leader A’s subordinates, as well as fears that their race and gender were being used as the basis for the mistreatment.

The investigation also uncovered instances where SPD’s oversight bodies, such as the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), SPD’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) office, and the Human Resources Investigations Unit (HRIU), failed to properly coordinate their efforts.

In one case, an SPD supervisor raised the concern that the issue was being “weaponized” by employees filing retaliatory complaints.

What needs to change in SPD

The findings from the independent investigation laid out several critical recommendations for reforming SPD.

The report called for changes that would improve how complaints of harassment and discrimination are investigated and handled.

Among the top recommendations was expanding the OPA’s authority to handle equal employment opportunity (EEO) complaints, which would make the department more accountable for internal discrimination and harassment cases.

Another suggestion was to improve SPD’s policies to encourage more open participation in investigations.

This includes making it easier for people to report misconduct without fear of retaliation or being silenced.

The investigation also pointed out the need to separate certain roles within SPD, such as the roles of EEO investigators and employee relations advisors, to make sure investigations are independent and unbiased.

In light of the damage caused by Diaz’s actions, Harrell emphasized the need for new structures to ensure that future investigations remain impartial.

The report recommended moving some of SPD’s investigation responsibilities to the OPA, which would help preserve neutrality and prevent any future conflicts of interest.

Commitment to change: Harrell urges appointment of Shon Barnes

In his letter, Harrell reaffirmed his goal of building a more inclusive police department, one that actively supports women and fosters a culture of trust.

Harrell said Interim SPD Chief Sue Rahr has agreed to continue to consult with the department after a new chief is in place.

The mayor is suggesting the Seattle City Council approve the appointment of Shon Barnes, currently the police chief of Madison, Wisconsin.

Harrell highlighted Barnes as a “generational leader” with a proven track record of advancing diversity and inclusion in law enforcement.

In Madison, Barnes led an initiative that successfully increased the number of female officers in the department.

Under his leadership, 30% of Madison’s police officers were women, a goal Harrell wants to replicate in Seattle.

MFR Associates assessment report on the Seattle Police Department by scoogan on Scribd

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio.

