State lawmakers are taking aim at the fashion and shoe business during the first day of the 105-day legislative session with the introduction of the Washington Fashion Sustainability Accountability Act (HB 1107).

Sponsored by Democratic Representatives Sharlett Mena, Alex Ramel and Liz Berry, the bill mandates greater transparency from fashion producers to reduce environmental harm caused by the apparel and footwear industry.

The House Environment and Energy Committee is hearing the bill on Monday, marking the start of what could be a transformative legislative process for sustainable fashion.

The legislation requires fashion producers to disclose detailed information about the environmental footprint of their products.

Under the bill, companies must report the presence of high-priority and harmful chemicals in their goods, how they manage surplus or unsold inventory and their efforts to minimize environmental damage.

For producers generating over $100 million in global revenue, additional disclosures on greenhouse gas emissions, recycled content and working conditions — both within their operations and those of their suppliers — will be mandatory.

Starting January 1, 2027, these disclosures will be submitted annually to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Non-compliance with the disclosure requirements will result in civil penalties. First-time violations will incur fines of up to $5,000, with repeat violations doubling to $10,000.

Proceeds from these penalties will be deposited into the newly established Community Environmental and Public Health Improvement Account.

This fund will support environmental benefit projects targeting overburdened communities and vulnerable populations, aligning with the state’s ongoing commitment to environmental justice under the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act.

Supporters of the bill believe fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries, responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution and waste. Advocates hope the bill will set a precedent for other states and countries to follow.

If enacted, HB 1107 would take effect 90 days after the legislative session concludes.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

