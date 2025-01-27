Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Traffic alert: I-90 west ramp to I-5 north back open

Jan 27, 2025, 12:46 PM | Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 1:10 pm

Photo: WSDOT issued a traffic alert that bridge maintenance crews closed the I-90 west ramp in Seat...

WSDOT issued a traffic alert that bridge maintenance crews closed the I-90 west ramp in Seattle to I-5 north. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced a traffic alert that impacted the heart of Seattle.

On Monday, bridge maintenance crews closed the Interstate 90 (I-90) west ramp in Seattle to Interstate 5 (I-5) north for “urgent expansion joint repairs,” according to WSDOT.

However, at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, WSDOT posted on X the ramp is back open.

Around 7 p.m., the agency reported crews had finished pouring concrete.

Around 6 p.m., WSDOT reported crews were still working and the traffic backup was about 5 miles.

The agency said there was no estimated time for when the ramp would reopen but urged drivers to prepare for delays throughout their entire evening commute.

“Crews will work as quickly and safely as they can,” WSDOT stated on X. “This will be an extended closure, at least through the evening commute.”

Other news: WA near dead last for overall driving in the U.S., latest study claims

The Seattle Police Department also posted on X, saying the work would push a lot of drivers onto surface streets in the area.

“Please be patient with each other as WSDOT works to fix this as quickly as possible,” SPD stated.

WSDOT asked drivers to plan ahead and try to take different routes.

More on MyNW: 17-year-old driver causes fatal crash on I-5, shuts down highway for hours

This is a developing story, check back for updates

