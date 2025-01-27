Traffic alert: I-90 west ramp to I-5 north back open

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced a traffic alert that impacted the heart of Seattle.

On Monday, bridge maintenance crews closed the Interstate 90 (I-90) west ramp in Seattle to Interstate 5 (I-5) north for “urgent expansion joint repairs,” according to WSDOT.

However, at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, WSDOT posted on X the ramp is back open.

Around 7 p.m., the agency reported crews had finished pouring concrete.

UPDATE #4: WB I-90 TO NB I-5 RAMP CLOSURE IN SEATTLE Crews have finished pouring concrete for the expansion joint repairs on the ramp. It needs time to cure before the ramp can reopen. There is no ETA for the ramp to open. Continue using alternate routes. https://t.co/4FX1iaWKH2 pic.twitter.com/yy2LDS6pr4 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 28, 2025

Around 6 p.m., WSDOT reported crews were still working and the traffic backup was about 5 miles.

UPDATE #3: WB I-90 TO NB I-5 RAMP CLOSURE IN SEATTLE Crews are still working to repair the expansion joint on the ramp. There is no ETA for the ramp to be open. Continue using alternate routes & plan for delays.

Traffic backup is about 5 miles.

Bellevue to Seattle: 38 mins https://t.co/bTrCFDngmy pic.twitter.com/4llLugUU04 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 28, 2025

The agency said there was no estimated time for when the ramp would reopen but urged drivers to prepare for delays throughout their entire evening commute.

“Crews will work as quickly and safely as they can,” WSDOT stated on X. “This will be an extended closure, at least through the evening commute.”

UPDATE #2: WB I-90 TO NB I-5 RAMP CLOSURE IN SEATTLE The ramp remains closed for urgent expansion joint repairs. Crews are working to make repairs & open the ramp as quickly & safely as possible.

Continue using alternate routes & plan for delays.

Traffic backups are 4+ miles. https://t.co/YGYLFgUsZa pic.twitter.com/p7zUSTpfqX — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 28, 2025

Other news: WA near dead last for overall driving in the U.S., latest study claims

The Seattle Police Department also posted on X, saying the work would push a lot of drivers onto surface streets in the area.

“Please be patient with each other as WSDOT works to fix this as quickly as possible,” SPD stated.

WSDOT asked drivers to plan ahead and try to take different routes.

More on MyNW: 17-year-old driver causes fatal crash on I-5, shuts down highway for hours

This is a developing story, check back for updates